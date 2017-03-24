99 fraud charges for 50-year-old CQ woman

A 50-YEAR-OLD Central Queensland woman is facing 99 fraud charges.

Detectives from Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch have charged the woman who allegedly fraudulently obtained prescription drugs.

Police conducted an investigation in Capricornia District after fraudulent statements were allegedly made to medical professionals resulting in the prescribing and procuring of prescription medication.

This morning, the 50-year-old Comet woman was charged with 99 fraud offences.

Of these charges 33 related to making a false statement to a doctor in order to get a script (Section 128(4) for Health Regulations - Drugs and poisons), 62 offences relate to using false particulars to obtain prescription drugs from a pharmacy (Section 127(2) of Health Regulations - drugs and poisons). The remaining four charges relate to identification fraud.

The woman is expected to reappear at the Blackwater Magistrates Court on May 26.