Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NAMED: Alleged shopping centre sex attacker committed

Carlie Walker
by
20th Apr 2021 4:06 PM | Updated: 21st Apr 2021 4:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A father, accused of a terrifying sexual attack on a stranger in the toilet of a Maryborough shopping centre, can be named for the first time.

The 35-year-old is charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and common assault.

It's alleged he dragged a woman into the bathroom at Station Square Shopping Centre and held her captive. 

The full version of this story by Chronicle reporter Carlie Walker and the identity of the accused can be viewed on The Courier-Mail here. 

If you haven't done so already, he's how to activate your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription for great rewards. Activating now will make the reader experience easier when our site moves on to The Courier-Mail as a separate index page next week. All your news in one place with one login.

To activate your complimentary access to the 
Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts.

  • Go to My Profile and log in
  • Go to My Rewards
  • Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

 

More Stories

fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky council responds to intersection safety concerns

        Premium Content Rocky council responds to intersection safety concerns

        News REVEALED: How many traffic crashes have been reported in the past 10 years at the Rodboro and Dean streets intersection.

        Accused DV offender lit fire, threatened suicide

        Premium Content Accused DV offender lit fire, threatened suicide

        Crime A man who first lit a fire and then threatened to hang himself had been blacking...

        ‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

        Premium Content ‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

        News The students learnt about important road safety and the fatal five in the realistic...

        REIQ calls for government help as vacancy rates remain low

        Premium Content REIQ calls for government help as vacancy rates remain low

        Property The report revealed 70.2 per cent of the state’s rental vacancies remained under 1...