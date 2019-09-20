Live now: St James College v Churchie

The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

Live now it's St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School.

St James in the maroon colours with score on the left, Churchie in blue on the right.

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College.



Today's Schedule:

8am: Boys championship - Ipswich Grammar School (78) def Toowoomba Grammar School (68)

9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School (58) def by St Margaret Mary's College (89)

11am: Boys championship - St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School

12.30pm: Girls championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Southport State High School

2pm: Boys championship - Brisbane SHS v Mountain Creek SHS

3.30pm: Boys championship - Toowoomba Grammar School v Cairns SHS

5pm: Girls championship - West Moreton Anglican College v Marsden State High School

6.30pm: Boys championship - crossover (2nd pool D v 3rd pool C)