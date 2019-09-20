Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Basketball

Live now: St James College v Churchie

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
20th Sep 2019 7:12 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

Live now it's St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School.

St James in the maroon colours with score on the left, Churchie in blue on the right.

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning


Watch the action in the player above and check out the full four-day livestream schedule here.

And check out the day one results here.

Today's Schedule:

8am: Boys championship - Ipswich Grammar School (78) def Toowoomba Grammar School (68)

9.30am: Girls championship - All Hallows School (58) def by St Margaret Mary's College (89)

11am: Boys championship - St James College v Anglican Church Grammar School

12.30pm: Girls championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Southport State High School

2pm: Boys championship - Brisbane SHS v Mountain Creek SHS

3.30pm: Boys championship - Toowoomba Grammar School v Cairns SHS

5pm: Girls championship - West Moreton Anglican College v Marsden State High School

6.30pm: Boys championship - crossover (2nd pool D v 3rd pool C)

More Stories

champion basketball schools queensland livestream livestreaming

Top Stories

    CQ farmer to diversify business with poultry abattoir

    premium_icon CQ farmer to diversify business with poultry abattoir

    News Facility on Rockhampton's outskirts would kill 100 squab per hour.

    Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    premium_icon Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    News A ‘tranquil haven for tourists and small groups of travellers’

    Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    premium_icon Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    News A court ruling means the shark control measures will be removed, increasing swimmer...

    Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    premium_icon Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    News 19 year old Rockhampton woman dances her way through the rough seas of Hurricane...