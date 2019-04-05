Menu
TRUCK ROLLOVER: A truck has rolled over on the Roma-Taroom Road.
TRUCK ROLLOVER: A truck has rolled over on the Roma-Taroom Road. Maddelin McCosker
UPDATE: Dozens of cattle killed, driver hospitalised in rollover

Ellen Ransley
5th Apr 2019 11:03 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM

UPDATE 12.30pm: A male truck driver has been transported to Roma Hospital after a serious truck rollover 80km north-east of Roma.

It is believed the truck had lost control coming around the bend before colliding with a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the male patient was assessed on scene for muscular skeletal injuries.

It is believed 60 cattle have been released and dozens of injured cattle at the scene have had to be shot.

 

EARLIER:

A B-Double truck has rolled over on the Roma-Taroom Road, with dozens of cattle strewn across the road.

The incident occurred about 10.30 this morning approximately 80km north-east of Roma on the Roma-Taroom road.

It is believed the truck had lost control coming around the bend before colliding with a tree.

Police, Ambulance and Fire services are attending the scene, with the driver said to be conscious.

The Western Star understands injured cattle are strewn across the road.

