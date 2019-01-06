What's happening around CQ today?

FLAVOUR BITE: Here's a "taste'” of what to espect at Rockhampton's Great Australian Bites event on Australia Day. Canadian tourists Sam McColman (left) and David Shaw getting around all things Australia at the Great Australian Bites Festival in Airlie Beach, 2018.

FLAVOUR BITE: Here's a "taste'” of what to espect at Rockhampton's Great Australian Bites event on Australia Day. Canadian tourists Sam McColman (left) and David Shaw getting around all things Australia at the Great Australian Bites Festival in Airlie Beach, 2018. Tamera Francis

7am:

Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.

8am:

New Year's Market. Markets on Quay. 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

9am:

Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

3pm:

Keppel Coast Blues & Music Club Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.

4pm:

Summer Sundays: Kate Trenerry. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

January

11:

Taylor Henderson - Love Somebody Tour.

The multi-platinum selling artist will be hitting the road this January 2019 to continue his National "Love Somebody Tour."

Taylor will be serenading you with all the hits and the yet to be released music off his upcoming album.

These shows are going to be intimate and very personal, which will see Taylor in his shining element.

Venue: Headricks Lane.

Time: 5pm

Cost: From $43.60 - $64

Phone: 4922 1985

12:

Happy Belated New Years: ViperSnatch, Cane Toad, The Ruse, Devil.

If you like new and original music from local bands make sure you get your booties to O'Dowd's on January 12.

Venue: O'Dowd's Hotel

Time: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Phone: 4927 0344.

26:

Great Australian

Bites.

Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd North Rockhampton.

With events across Queensland, enjoy an energetic line-up of local entertainment and a mouth-watering array of tasting plates in Rockhampton.