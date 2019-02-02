Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baby has been rushed to hospital after being severely mauled by a greyhound at a Melbourne family property. Source: Channel 9
A baby has been rushed to hospital after being severely mauled by a greyhound at a Melbourne family property. Source: Channel 9
Breaking

Baby in serious condition after dog attack

2nd Feb 2019 1:27 PM

A BABY  has been rushed to hospital after being severely mauled by a greyhound at a Melbourne family property.

The baby is believed to have suffered bites to the upper body at a property on Raisell Road in Cranbourne West shortly after 9am this morning, Nine News reported.

Paramedics and police swarmed the home as the baby was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital told news.com.au the baby was in a "serious condition", but would not elaborate further.

The greyhound was seized by City of Casey officers, who will now conduct an investigation into the incident.

attack baby editors picks melbourne serious condition

Top Stories

    MAYOR'S COLUMN: The key issues for the federal election

    premium_icon MAYOR'S COLUMN: The key issues for the federal election

    Opinion Funding will play an important role in diversifying and growing economy, creating jobs

    Alleged child abuser may have 'pushed it out of his mind'

    premium_icon Alleged child abuser may have 'pushed it out of his mind'

    Crime 72yo accused of historical sexual offences from 40 years ago

    Regulations threaten the future of free flights

    premium_icon Regulations threaten the future of free flights

    News The new regulations that could bring down an Australian institution

    What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

    News Find out what's happening this weekend