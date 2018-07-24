Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
Offbeat

Apartment building collapses ahead of demolition

by Staff Writers
24th Jul 2018 2:36 AM

A BUILDING in Miami Beach collapsed on Monday morning, leaving at least one person injured, police have reported.

The building, located on Collins Avenue and 57th Street, had a permit for demolition but collapsed before it was demolished.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that the injured person was transported to hospital.

There is no indication of any other people injured at this time.

Locals witnessed the building collapsing and took video of the shocking event, as clouds of dust and smoke filled the air.

The building was the former Marlborough House condominium building, a 13-floor structure built in 1963 and bought by Brazilian developer Jose Isaac Peres.

The demolition had just begun when the entire building collapsed, spreading debris across Collins Avenue and causing the main north-south artery through Miami Beach to be shut down in both directions.

building collapse editors picks miami beach united states

Top Stories

    Livingstone budget rate rises and landlord tax revealed

    premium_icon Livingstone budget rate rises and landlord tax revealed

    News Mayor Bill Ludwig says the focus is on a more equitable distribution of rates and charges

    CBD development behind closed doors at council meeting

    CBD development behind closed doors at council meeting

    News What's on the agenda at Rockhampton Regional Council meeting?

    Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    premium_icon Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    Environment The strategy to save Putney beach is not a popular one.

    Deputy PM updates us on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    premium_icon Deputy PM updates us on Rocky's beef road upgrade

    Politics The upgrade will speed up transport from Gracemere to the abattoirs

    Local Partners