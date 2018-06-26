'A big man with a big heart needs our help'

LONG ROAD BACK: Wayne Zerk is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after he was seriously injured in a quad bike rollover earlier this month.

"WE GOT your back, Wayno.”

That is the emphatic message of support a Capricorn Coast sporting club has sent to one of its lovable members, seriously injured in a quad bike roll-over nearly two weeks ago.

The Cap Coast Crocs rugby club has set up a GoFundMe page for Wayne Zerk, who faces a long road to recovery after suffering multiple injuries in the accident on his Bondoola Rd property on June 14.

The 56-year-old was the co-manager of the Crocs A-grade side last year and a familiar face around the club.

He has been described as a "big man with a big heart” and the club is trying to raise some much-needed funds for the man who has spent so many years helping others.

Wayne was trapped under his quad bike and spent a night exposed to the elements, his faithful dog snuggling into him to shield him from the cold.

He was found about 8.20am the following day by a neighbour on horseback and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

According to the gofundme page, Wayne had brain bleeds in two sections, broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, fractured vertebrae, broken collarbone, punctured lung, fractured skulls and multiple fractures in his jaw.

"Wayne Zerk has spent years helping out other people and this time he needs our help,” it reads.

"He's a very strong, determined man, but he's badly hurt and expected to take a long time to heal.

"Wayne's medical and household bills will keep coming in during this time and this is where the rest of us step in.”

The fundraising campaign urges people to give what they can to a man whose generosity knows no bounds.

"Wayne is the fella that drops by with his Genset to give you power after a cyclone, does weekly egg deliveries from his chickens and volunteers at the local rugby club,” it said.

"He would give anyone in need the shirt off his back and would never ask for anything.

"He needs us now so please make a donation to help him on his road to recovery and hopefully ease some stress for his family during this time.

"We got your back, Wayno.”

The campaign has already raised $1250. You can donate at www.gofundme.com/ 5oug4ls.