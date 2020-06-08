A bigger, brighter Victoria Tavern

Leeza Dumesni, Gypsy Batchelor, Sue Hancock, Tanya Harp and Tony Hancock are looking forward to patrons returning to the newly refurbished Victoria Tavern

Not since 1989, when its landmark premises were rebuilt from the ground up, has Rockhampton's Victoria Tavern emptied of patrons.

And even as its bar and eateries were forced to close during the coronavirus lockdown, the staff worked hard in preparation to greet guests back with a smile.

Sue Hancock bought the property from her parents, and it was her father who undertook the mammoth task, more than 30 years ago, of demolishing and rebuilding in only six weeks.

Then Sue and her husband Tony grabbed the chance, in January, of purchasing the adjacent antique store in Little Musgrave Street.

Staff refurbish the Victoria Tavern during lockdown

"We bought the space so we had the opportunity to do something with it in the future," Mr Hancock said.

"But then we got busy juggling the unexpected so we've put those plans off until further down the track."

Like many others in the retail and hospitality industries, Mrs Hancock was shocked how quickly they had to close shop in the face of COVID-19 restrictions.

"This wasn't like a cyclone or another catastrophe where it passes quickly then you work hard to catch up," she said.

"So what our team has done, during the lockdown, has ultimately given us a greater sense of unity and the morale to welcome our patrons back."

With only the drive-through to keep staff employed, the Hancocks decided to offer them work cleaning the interior.

Then, as the Government's JobKeeper payments provided some stability, they decided to take advantage of the lockdown to do a full-scale renovation.

"We basically painted every surface in the entire place," Mrs Hancock said.

"In the bar, the toilets, even in the cold rooms… there are places people may not even notice but there isn't a corner that hasn't been done up."

Mrs Hancock said the staff were relieved they didn't have to spend those weeks alone at home, homeschooling their children.

"We got absolutely filthy and covered in paint but it gave the staff a lot of satisfaction to turn up the music and have a go," she said.

The proprietors were also full of praise for the way businesses around the region pulled together to support each other.

"Our liquor supplier took back the beer kegs and gave us credit quickly which helped a lot with cash flow," Mr Hancock said.

"The other day, Ergon rang us - they have a policy of supporting local businesses - to put in a massive takeaway order for Friday lunch."

As restrictions ease, the Victoria Tavern staff has seen the return of 10 clients at a time and will finalise their QHA plans this week to approve 20 guests in each area of the premises.

"Our regular clients have been dropping into the bottle shop to catch up and tell us how sick they are of being at home with nobody to talk to but the dog," Mrs Hancock said.

"For a lot of our older patrons, having lunch in our restaurant or Friday night drinks is an important social outlet.

"First and foremost this has been a health issue and the government did well to protect so many people in that regard.

"But it's our staff who've put their best foot forward and made the place a whole lot brighter."