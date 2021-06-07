‘A bit rich’: Premier fires up again

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was one of the first leaders to discuss the idea of regional quarantine facilities. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Queensland’s Premier has launched another scathing attack on the commonwealth over its handling of hotel quarantine for Australians returning home.

Months after it was conceived, a proposal to build an international hub in the regional town of Toowoomba has been sent to the federal government for its decision.

It comes just three weeks after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the idea wasn’t stacking up.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have been at odds with the Queensland Premier on several issues relating to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mr Morrison have traded blows over the idea of regional quarantine for months.

That public spat ignited again on Monday when Ms Palaszczuk lashed out at her federal counterparts over their handling of the issue.

“I find it a bit rich to suddenly have dumped on us on Friday pages of commonwealth criteria,” she said.

“If the commonwealth wants to set the criteria, they can design the facility, they can construct the facility, they can pay for the facility and they can run the facility.

“After all, quarantine is a federal government responsibility.”

John Wagner and his family have proposed to build the quarantine facility on their land at Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/ The Australian

Ms Palaszczuk said the state’s proposal for a purpose‐built centre at Toowoomba had addressed all of the commonwealth’s outstanding issues.

“Even NSW thinks regional quarantine is needed,” she said.

“It’s not just Queensland, it’s a national view.”

