A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Christine Mckee
| 29th Jun 2017 4:16 PM
Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom
Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

WHEN organiser Leo Honek's father went to the first Tropical Bloom Festival in 2014, he already had a pretty eclectic taste in music.

He'd put together a set of world music, "nice dancey African reggae stuff” but after hearing the more electronic genres, Leo says he was pretty much instantly converted.

He went home, searched for electronic music and started DJing.

"Dad said he hadn't seen anything like it since the hippie movement from the sixties, where the general idea is that love is the answer,” Leo said.

"But it seems to be popping back up in the more underground scenes.”

Leo's dad and others recognise festivals like Tropical Bloom are all about connection, not unlike during the "anti-Vietnam War” movement of the sixties.

"The thing I like most about the festival is the sense of community,” Leo said.

"The music is a catalyst for everything else that comes with the event, the real important stuff is the connection and the openness.

"The first-aid volunteers at the end of last year's event were shocked that people wanted to stop and talk, instead of them just blending into the background.

"And that's an amazing thing, that it's shocking to be so open.”

Tropical Bloom organisers, Leo Honek and Cat Mason with baby Muralo
Tropical Bloom organisers, Leo Honek and Cat Mason with baby Muralo

Tropical Bloom 2017 takes place at Headlow from July 28-30 with a launch party on July 8 in Yeppoon Town Hall.

Organisers expect between 700-1000 people for the three-day weekend.

Ticket sales have doubled in each of the past three years in a testimony to the quality of the festival and its village atmosphere - word is spreading.

Leo, who organises Tropical Bloom with his partner, Cat, (pictured above) said he'd always been into festivals and was a regular at Woodford, but it was at the Boom Festival in Portugal in 2010 where he fell in love with it all.

"As soon as I got back to Australia I went on a hunt and found there was a huge scene and threw myself into that, but after a few years I realised Central Queensland was a dead spot.

"North Queensland has a circuit and we've tapped onto the end of that.

Tropical Bloom headline act, Wild Marmalade will play at the launch party at Yeppoon Town Hall on July 8.
Tropical Bloom headline act, Wild Marmalade will play at the launch party at Yeppoon Town Hall on July 8.

He says the festival is very open-hearted and welcoming, with kids everywhere and "that's a big thing, because people tend to behave really well when there's kids around”.

"It's not a doof, it's a festival with a focus on electronic music,” he said.

But psy trance and bush poetry side by side?

"Yeah,” Leo said.

"We have an awesome playground area and lots of kids' artistic workshops, so there's a big focus on that.

"The main stage is a mixture of electronic music and live bands and there's a 'chill' stage with DJs and acoustic music during the day, with bush poetry under the mango tree and creative workshops.

"It's the connection the music brings, there's so many amazing people and anyone who comes in, even sceptics, are blown away.”

Tropical Bloom.Photo Salt n Pepper
Tropical Bloom.Photo Salt n Pepper

Festival tickets are available at tropicalbloom.com.au for $90 including full camping or $100 at the gate.

There will be food and market stalls, ATMs and free water with people encouraged to bring their own water bottle. The weekend is BYO with no alcohol on sale.

The launch party on July 8 starts at 6.30pm and features headline act, Wild Marmalade, from Byron Bay. Tickets are $20.

