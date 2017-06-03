A Blues series win? I don't think so...

BARNSTORMING: Andrew Fifita of the NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday,

AS MY friends know I never read the SMS as opinions of faceless people don't amount to anything so one of them phoned me to let me know that there were a few in TMB re my letter 2/6/2017.

Moose, my prediction that Queensland would win Origin 3 zip was made before the season kicked in.

I'm not making excuses but injuries to key players is the only reason why Queensland will only win 2/1.

ANON, I have no interest in who you are but to say I condone the one punch is way off course.

There is a big difference between a coward punch and a punch on the rugby league field.

When you are playing rugby league players are aware that anything can happen such as high shot, late tackle or a punch to the head and you are prepared for this.

In my younger days a coward punch was called a king hit thrown by cowards and you weren't prepared for it, that's the big difference.

FH Wandal, my rain gauge is a very important part of our home. It has feelings you know.

NSW Girl, I was impressed how NSW played against a weakened side.

If you remember your team won a series against a weakened team a few years ago, this will not happen in 2017.

Moose Depot Hill, next Origin game I might call over to your house with a esky and some hot chips to go with the prawns and watch Queensland win.

At half time we might have a punch up but we won't tell ANON the result.

Baron Large,

Berserker