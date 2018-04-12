A-bout time for roller derby grudge match

GAME TIME: The Rocky Roller Derby women's team getting ready for this Saturdays bout against Mackay.

IT WILL be all action this Saturday as the Rocky Roller Derby girls take on the Mackay City Roller Maidens.

In what player Tess Huxley called a "grudge match”, the Rocky girls will be looking at taking the win after being defeated by Mackay last time the two teams bouted.

"Its definitely going to be a hard fight,” she said.

"Mackay are a really good team, so this will be a really good challenge for us.

"We have a couple of freshies coming up, so this will be great experience for them.”

Roller derby is a full-contact sport and skaters are required to wear a raft of protective gear.

It is played by two teams of five members skating in the same direction on a track. They score points if their designated jammer laps members of the opposing team.

"Mackay are a team that have played together for a while, they gel well and have great strategy.

"So our offence is something we will be working on.

"Having a really strong pack is something that is going to help us.

With a mix of both new and experienced players, Tess said the home team will be looking at playing their own game.

"We are hoping to go in with a really strong blocking line-up this time. And we want to try and play our own game.

"Mackay play a really fast game, but we want to try and keep it to our pace.”

"We just enjoy playing, we love having a bout and looking back on a game and seeing what we can improve on.

"Mackay will show us anywhere we need to improve as well,” she laughed.

The doors at the CQU Sports Complex will open at 5:30pm with the bout to kick-off at 6pm.