A British classic lives on in Central Queensland

CLASSY:MG Car Club of Queensland members Phil Henry and Gary Kunst with their 1970s MG Roadsters

CLASSY:MG Car Club of Queensland members Phil Henry and Gary Kunst with their 1970s MG Roadsters Allan Reinikka ROK070219amgclub1

RETIRED fitter and turner, Gary Kunst bought his 1971 MGB Roadster as a wreck in 2004.

Now after 18 months of labour, his primrose sports car hit the road and has been keeping Gary occupied ever since.

Mr Kunst lives in Rosslyn Bay and has been coordinator of the local chapter of the MG Car Club of Queensland since he took over the top job in 2018.

Phil Henry's 1970 MG Midget Roadster and Gary Kunst's 1971 MGB Roadster. Allan Reinikka ROK070219amgclub2

His interest in the famous British sports car was sparked when his brother-in-law moved to town.

"My brother-in-law had one and as soon as we moved close together, I was talked into getting one,” he said.

"He took me to a national MG meeting and when I got home I bought one and restored it myself.”

Gary Kunst's 1971 MGB Roadster. Allan Reinikka ROK070219amgclub5

Mr Kunst said he's never been a "car nut” but the MG offered him a good opportunity to put his mechanical skills to work during retirement.

"I'm pretty handy with my hands and I enjoy tinkering ... the MG is a very easy car to play with as there is plenty of space in the engine box.”

Phil Henry's 1970 MG Midget Roadster and Gary Kunst's 1971 MGB Roadster. Allan Reinikka ROK070219amgclub4

He said unlike other European classics, the MG had lines produced in Australia, meaning parts and servicing costs are reasonably cheap.

Fellow club member and MG enthusiast, Phil Henry has MG metal in his blood and waited for years to find his dream car - the 1970 MG Midget Roadster.

"I grew up around BMC cars (which produced MG) ... my fad was a BMC mechanic and owned the local BMC dealership in rural NSW,” he said.

"I like things that are a bit rarer. My Midget Roadster was a personal import into Australia in the mid 90's.”

Gary Kunst's 1971 MGB Roadster. Allan Reinikka ROK070219amgclub3

Mr Henry became a member of the club after his pristine Roadster caught the former coordinators eye.

"(He) saw my roadster on the road and got my number and asked me to join,” he said.

"We are an active club and we're always doing trips ... it's been a great hobby.

"Last year we took a dozen cars out to Winton on a big one week trip out west; that was a highlight for me.”

Phil Henry's 1970 MG Midget Roadster. Allan Reinikka ROK070219amgclub6

For those in the market for a classic, Mr Kunst and Mr Henry said the MGs are fun, affordable and easily manageable cars.

A second-hand MG in good condition from the mid to late 20th century will set a buyer back around $15,000.

Central Queensland is the third chapter of the MG Car Club of Queensland and boasts around 73 members with more always welcome.

The Central Queensland chapter of the club will be at the Rockhampton MG showroom at 112-118 Musgrave St on Wednesday, February 13 for a car and coffee meet.