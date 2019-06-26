A budget kind to cost of living pressures

ISAAC region mayor Anne Baker said it was a genuine appreciation of cost-of-living pressures for Isaac households that helped frame the 2019-20 budget.

"We have worked hard to frame a budget which we believe reflects the best interests of the communities of our region,” she said.

This coming financial year, Isaac Regional Council will increase rates by 1.5 per cent on last year across all rating categories.

"This is good news for property owners where economic activity has not changed,” Cr Baker said.

"Land valuations have also not been reviewed by the State Government for 2019-2020 so this will not be an influencing factor in rating assessments.”

This years budget includes major investments in community infrastructure, including parks and recreational facilities.

BUDGET DAY: Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker. Contributed

Moranbah residents Raylene Schultz and Tammy Corbett said even though the town was two hours from Mackay, they still felt like they had everything they needed at a good price.

"I own my own home and we bought at the right time,” Ms Corbett said. "The rates are on par with Mackay and Brisbane.

"I don't think our cost of living, really, is that bad.”

Ms Corbett said in terms of the facilities the council provided, there was a lot on offer.

"You've got six parks for a small town that are all well-maintained and semi-new,” she said. "We're pretty lucky.”

Ms Schultz's family has been living in Moranbah for the past two years.

"We used to live in Glenden before my eldest daughter was born and it has nothing,” she said.

"My husband tried to get me to move to Moranbah when we left Glenden, and I said 'nah, I'm moving back to Townsville'.

"I thought it was a one-street town like Glenden, but we ended up moving here two years ago, and I wish we'd moved here five years ago.”

She said there were always plenty of activities for the kids.