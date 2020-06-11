A Bully blast from the past; share your memories

Flashback to a 2007 Morning Bulletin story with Yeppoon resident James Maloney holding up a military rocket launcher he found at the Yeppoon Landfill during one of his regular visits.

Flashback to a 2007 Morning Bulletin story with Yeppoon resident James Maloney holding up a military rocket launcher he found at the Yeppoon Landfill during one of his regular visits.

WHEN James Maloney found a rocket launcher at the Yeppoon dump in late 2006, he knew it was no ordinary piece of junk.

Mr Maloney was sifting around the recycle shop at the landfill when he came across the rocket launcher, dumped with other military waste.

“At first I thought it might have been a dummy but then I realised it was probably from Shoalwater Bay,” he told reporter Megan Lewis.

Mr Maloney’s quirky story is one of the many millions published in the pages of The Morning Bulletin since 1861.

No doubt many of them have found their way into scrapbooks around the region. We want you to share your favourite memories with all readers as we countdown towards our final print edition on June 27 when we make the transition to a website only Morning Bulletin.

Take a photo of your Bulletin scrapbook memories and email it to tmbully@capnews.com.au with Bully Memories in the subject line.

You can also submit your memory online at www.themorningbulletin.com.au/your-story

If you have your own baby pic from the paper, we ask you take a selfie shot of you holding up the pic beside your face so we can republish the photo with how you look now.