A chance of isolated thunderstorms for CQ

Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) modelling shows isolated rainfall of around 5mm to 10mm could hit the region on Monday. Contributed

THE Capricornia region could possibly be hit with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms today.

Michelle Berry from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said inland areas in the region such as Rockhampton and Biloela could expect isolated, heavier falls with a chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow.

BoM modelling shows up to 10mm rain is expected to fall across the Capricornia region tomorrow.

"If you did get a thunderstorm, that is your best chance of getting a bit more rainfall,” Ms Berry said.

Ms Berry said an upper level trough has caused the risk of storms and the patchy rain in the region today.

The weather system will move towards the coastline and travel across eastern parts of the state tomorrow before it crosses the Coral Sea on Tuesday.

Ms Berry said no more storms can be expected from Tuesday when fine conditions will return with the chance of an odd shower near the coast.

Tomorrow temperatures are expected to be 25C in Rockhampton, Emerald and Biloela, and 22C in Yeppoon.