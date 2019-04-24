A coastal home of many options

IT'S a rock-solid two-level home 300m from the beach.

If ever there was a cyclone, that's where Kerry Glover at North Shore Realty Coolum would head.

1516 DAVID LOW WAY, YAROOMBA

The four-bedroom house on 716sq m at 1516 David Low Way, Yaroomba, is set to go to auction on Saturday at 11am.

With captivating sea views, it has been a family home for the past 43 years and offers lots of opportunities including dual occupancy as well as lock up and leave.

"It is suspended slab construction,'' Ms Glover said. "it just needs someone to add their personal touch ... love it as much as the owner has.

"There's so much you can do with it.''

Set back from the road and elevated to get the best of the ocean outlook, the front lawn has been cut by a push mower for all of those 43 years.

The home is designed with impressive proportions and features inviting open spaces - perfect for the entertainer with wide decks to capture cooling summer sea breezes and sweeping ocean panorama to the horizon.

It captures the ultimate beach lifestyle, taking full advantage of a prized elevated aspect so close to Yaroomba Beach.

An external staircase leads you to level one, offering a flexible floor plan with interconnected living spaces, distinct lounge and dining areas with sliding glass doors spilling out onto vast concreted alfresco terrace for outdoor enjoyment and ocean views.

The separate dining area could be easily converted into a second kitchen, plus there is an oversized rumpus/lounge, two bedrooms, main bathroom and laundry on this level.

An internal staircase leads up to the spacious second level which includes a living area with soaring ceilings and timber flooring. There are two sets of glass sliding doors opening out onto the wrap around balcony to capture the ocean panorama.

A dining alcove opens onto the well-designed kitchen with loads of cupboards and bench space.

The layout here also incorporates two bedrooms, including main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite, and a separate powder room.

The garage area on the ground level is amazing and boasts a massive workshop, office, four-car garage plus concreted pad for storage of boat/trailer/caravan.

