A contest which gives audience members all the power

EUROVISION hits Rockhampton....well, almost.

The Rockhampton Musical Union will present Eurobeat - Almost Eurovision on Friday, June 28 from 7.30pm at their hall on Denison St.

An original adaptation of the infamous Eurovision Song Contest, Eurobeat is less a piece of musical theatre and more an immersive live experience, with the different musical styles in the capable hands of musical director, Melissa Fenlon.

Audience members are handed the flag of their newly adopted European nation as they enter and encouraged to cheer as if the contest depended on it.

Brittany Hinz, Emme Girle, Tegan VandeWant, Natalie Hinde, Lyn Peters and Trudi Stacey get ready for Eurobeat contributed

Set in Sarajevo and hosted by the glamourous "Boyka” Emma Girle, the audience is treated to a smorgasbord of entertainment.

Ranging from the Swedish pop stylings of "AVLA” to Russia's answer to the Backstreet Boys, "the KG Boiz”, it's one event where audience members are encouraged not to switch off their mobile phones.

Director and choreographer, Janette McLennan has designed a show with imaginative costumes, inventive choreography as well as strobe and smoke lighting effects.

Bill Paterson, Emma Girle, Nicole Hinz, Natalie Hinde, Colin Forster and Christopher Peters of Rockhampton Music Union contributed

The audience will decide which of the 11 competing countries will win via mobile phone voting.

During the performances live feeds to the countries represented in the competition will give audience members encouragement to vote for their favourite performers.

Patrons can download a free app to vote electronically, and paper votes will be available for those of us who are electronically challenged.

Interested?

When:

Friday, June 28 from 7.30pm, Saturday, June 29 from 7.30pm and Sunday, June 30 from 1.30pm (matinee);

Where:

Rockhampton Musical Union Hall, 158 Denison Street

Book:

Tickets

available at the door.

Cost:

Adults $30, Concession $28.