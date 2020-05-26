A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

THE QUEENSLAND Crime and Corruption Commission has sent investigations into a Rockhampton nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 back to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

The nurse, who continued to work at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre after being tested for the infectious virus, was referred to the CCC last week for an alleged breach of Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s public health orders.

A CCC spokesman confirmed to News Queensland it had been notified about the enrolled nurse’s case, but after an assessment, the CCC determined it was a matter for CQHHS to deal with.

It comes as Rockhampton residents remain COVID-19 free and community transmition fears begin to ease almost two weeks on from when the nurse tested positive.

It also means that the third round of testing carried out on North Rockhampton Nursing Centre Staff and residents has returned negative.

The two-week incubation period from the last confirmed case, the period in which infection can occur, will expire on Thursday but additional resources bought to the region will remain for a few days after as precaution.

Across Queensland yesterday, there were no new cases of COVID-19 and state-wide there remain just 12 active cases. An independent inquiry is ongoing into the exactly what happened at the NRNC but Queensland Health suspects the nurse acquired the virus on a two-day trip to Brisbane to see an orthopaedic specialist on April 30 and May 1.

It had been confirmed that the nurse worked at the centre while infectious and that she was infectious since May 3.

It is understood that she had minimal contact with residents as her role at the centre was mainly data entry.

Drive-in fever clinics remain in place at the Rockhampton and Capricorn Hospitals and at the CQUniversity Parkhurst campus.

Queensland has the third highest total of COVID-19 cases in the country behind NSW and Victoria.