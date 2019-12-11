A CQ first in machinery

BUILDING product manufacturer, Metroll Rockhampton, has made a large investment, spending hundreds of thousands on the purchase of a brand new Purlin Mill, the first of its kind in Central Queensland.

The mill is expected to create more employment opportunities, with plenty of interest already coming in ahead of production kick-off in January 2020.

Production manager Martin Collier has been with the company for six years, and said the mill – which was installed in November – was a large investment for Metroll Rockhampton.

“This is not just a $20 machine. It’s a large investment and will provide employment,” he said.

“It’s fully computerised and we will be providing training in how to detail the purlins with the computer program and load it into the machine.

“There will probably be half a dozen jobs created by this machine being here in our business and more and more purlins available will also create employment.”

Mr Collier said there has already been an increase in orders after the implementation of the new machine, with buyers no longer having to purchase from Brisbane, Bundaberg or Townsville.

The nearest Purlin Mills are located in Townsville, Bundaberg, Cairns and Brisbane.

“It will also shorten the lead times and cut the time to about 30 per cent of what it is,” Mr Collier said.

Purlins are structural beams, which vary in size and come in two shapes – one c-section and one z-section.

The sizes vary in thickness and reach up to 18m in length.

Metroll provides a range of building materials including roofing, guttering, downpipes, framing, plate framing, ceiling and roof buttons, and whirly birds.