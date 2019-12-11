Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Martin Collier Production Manager and Louis Ghensi Branch Manager of Rockhampton Metroll
Martin Collier Production Manager and Louis Ghensi Branch Manager of Rockhampton Metroll
News

A CQ first in machinery

Steph Allen
11th Dec 2019 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUILDING product manufacturer, Metroll Rockhampton, has made a large investment, spending hundreds of thousands on the purchase of a brand new Purlin Mill, the first of its kind in Central Queensland.

The mill is expected to create more employment opportunities, with plenty of interest already coming in ahead of production kick-off in January 2020.

Production manager Martin Collier has been with the company for six years, and said the mill – which was installed in November – was a large investment for Metroll Rockhampton.

“This is not just a $20 machine. It’s a large investment and will provide employment,” he said.

“It’s fully computerised and we will be providing training in how to detail the purlins with the computer program and load it into the machine.

“There will probably be half a dozen jobs created by this machine being here in our business and more and more purlins available will also create employment.”

Mr Collier said there has already been an increase in orders after the implementation of the new machine, with buyers no longer having to purchase from Brisbane, Bundaberg or Townsville.

The nearest Purlin Mills are located in Townsville, Bundaberg, Cairns and Brisbane.

“It will also shorten the lead times and cut the time to about 30 per cent of what it is,” Mr Collier said.

Purlins are structural beams, which vary in size and come in two shapes – one c-section and one z-section.

The sizes vary in thickness and reach up to 18m in length.

Metroll provides a range of building materials including roofing, guttering, downpipes, framing, plate framing, ceiling and roof buttons, and whirly birds.

mill purlin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        premium_icon Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        News ‘The damage is pretty horrific and it’s pretty upsetting’: A Central Queensland man is racking up a massive debt overseas while trying to save his foot.

        Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        premium_icon Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        Council News Key council leader resigns suddenly and another worker is referred to CCC

        Harris Scarfe placed into voluntary administration

        premium_icon Harris Scarfe placed into voluntary administration

        Business Iconic South Australian retailer Harris Scarfe has gone into voluntary...

        Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

        premium_icon Rocky to benefit from major Adani rail deal

        Business Jobs up for grabs as mining giant reveals contractor for rail signalling systems...