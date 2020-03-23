Menu
CRUCIAL: Concerns have come to light over Rockhampton State High School’s hygiene practices. Photo – David Kapernick
Health

A CQ school’s hygiene standards have been questioned

Kaitlyn Smith
23rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
QUEENSLAND’s Department of Education yesterday shut down claims of poor hygiene standards in a well-known Central Queensland school after complaints were made.

Uproar over an apparent lack of handwashing soap in Rockhampton State High School’s male bathrooms prompted an individual to make the complaint.

Sensitivity around the issue is in direct response to the coronavirus pandemic and whether Australian schools should be closed as a preventive measure.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced that schools should remain open and that stringent cleanliness protocols be implemented.

In response to the claims a spokesperson for the Department of Education said RSHS, along with every other school throughout Queensland is taking great measures to minimise transmission of germs.

WORRYING: The Department of Education is shutting down complaints about lacking hygiene standards.
“Hand washing is one of the most important ways to minimise transmission of infection and schools continue to be reminded of the importance of maintaining hand hygiene to ensure the health of staff and students.”

The spokesperson said schools are highly aware of the need for strong health and hygiene practices, particularly during this time, adding many of them have further strengthened awareness and strategies.

“Rockhampton State High School have ensured adequate access to soap in the school’s facilities ordering 3000 bars of soap ordered in individual zip lock bags, 10 additional dispensers, 100 packets antibacterial wipes, 55 litres foaming soap.”

Queensland Health also urged all communities to continue to be extra vigilant about health and hygiene at this time and to that end, and any student who is unwell should remain home.

The department has assured the community that no product shortages will be experienced as it continues to work with suppliers to ensure all schools have access to adequate soap supplies.

