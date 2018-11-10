A cut above the rest: The barber looking to take over CQ

HAVING set his sights on expansion before opening his first store, Rockhampton business owner Miguel Krzywdzinski is over the moon to see his second barber shop open after only two and a half years in business.

Early on in his hairdressing apprenticeship, Mr Krzywdzinski knew he wanted become a barber and seeing a gap in the market, he was able to see his successful business expand throughout Central Queensland.

When he opened his first store in South Rockhampton in 2016, Mr Krzywdzinski was excited to be operating and catering to a specific demographic that is often overlooked.

Having outgrown one space in Rockhampton already, being able to watch his business grow and expand has been an exciting experience.

Miguel Krzywdzinski from Groom barbers with Project Booyah particpant Jordan Brown. All the lads got a haircut a free haircut for their graduation. Chris Ison ROK060618chair1

"Technically this will be the third store I've opened, because I used to be on South side but I've moved to another building that is a bit bigger,” he said.

"I only had three chairs in the original store and now I've got five in the bigger one.

"It's been really good to see it grow. It's been just under two and a half years since I first opened the shop.”

Opening another store in Gladstone this Tuesday, Mr Krzywdzinski said his success comes down to his businesses ability to fill a gap in the regional market.

"I feel like, especially in rural areas, there is still that little bit of a gap that's not really being met,” he said.

Miguel Krzywdzinski at Groom Barbershop on Gladstone Road. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK060716cbarber2

"For my shop the whole idea from the get-go was to expand.

"I really wanted to open up three to five shops in about five to 10 years and I think the customers are just really liking what we are doing.”

Following through with his business plan, albeit not in the order he initially planned, has been a rewarding process for Mr Krzywdzinski.

"Gladstone was always on the cards, it wasn't always going to be my second store but there was an opportunity that I couldn't not take,” he said.

"Being young and wanting to take chances, I knew I had to jump at it.

Miguel Krzywdzinski from Groom Barber Shop. Allan Reinikka ROK230217abarber1

"I feel like there is a lot of potential in Gladstone and there are definitely a lot of guys who want this in Gladstone.”

Before opening his first barber shop, Mr Krzywdzinski said he conducted extensive research into the market to get a better idea of how to effectively target the right demographic.

"I think for me, everyone aims for the bigger cities and they think that by being in a bigger city you are going to get more business and make a lot more money,” he said.

"Being in Rocky I may have an audience that is a smaller number than in Brisbane, but I am competing with one or two businesses to get a bigger piece of the pie here, whereas in Brisbane I'd be dealing with a lot more.

L-R Tristan Flute (apprentice) and Miguel Krzywdzinski at Groom Barbershop on Gladstone Road. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK060716cbarber1

"There might be more people but that also means there is so much more competition, so it was much easier to show people what I'm about.”

Working between the two stores, Mr Krzywdzinski said he is grateful to have the opportunities he has and will continue to work hard to achieve his dreams, opening more stores in CQ.

"The next one for sure is to hopefully open up a south side store and Yeppoon is also definitely on the cards,” he said.

Groom Barbershop will be opening on Tuesday November 13, and to celebrate the opening they will be doing free haircuts for two days.

You can find the shop at Shop 8/184 Goondoon Street in Gladstone.