A day out at the military museum

On Anzac Day, Lachlan Hite will march alongside his Dad wearing his great-grandfather's medals.

He visited Rockhampton's Military Museum yesterday as part of Frenchville School's Year 6 studies into Australians in Conflict.

"My great great-grandfather fought at Gallipoli and got back to shore but there was a disease on his boat and he died,” he said.

"My great-grandfather was in a Japanese war camp and he escaped and survived the war. And my Dad was in the Army.”

Graham Guth guided students through the museum's many displays including weapons, uniforms and a 1940s jeep which joined the collection five weeks ago.

Mr Guth spent fifteen years serving part-time in the Citizens Military Force - equivalent to today's reserve forces - in the 42nd battalion and the 9 Field Ambulance.

"The school groups always have interesting questions about our displays which cover from 1914 to modern warfare including Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said.

"The museum caters the morning tea on ANZAC Day so we hope they will bring their families back after the parade. It's also open Sundays when Archer Park historic railway holds its open days.”

Frenchville's senior students will visit Australia's military museum in Canberra in September.