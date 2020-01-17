Menu
Rod Sabin (New Endings Men's Coordinator), Darren Holzberger (Acting Nursing Director, Capricorn Offender Health Services), Pagan Frater (Senior Case Manager, Community Corrections), Warren Williams (District Manager Rockhampton Community Corrections), Vicki McKinnon (Probation Services Officer, Rockhampton Community Corrections), Alexis Livingstone (Chief Superintendent General Manager Capricorn
News

A day to celebrate corrections in Central Queensland

Jack Evans
17th Jan 2020 12:41 PM
MORE than 150 people attended the Queensland Government building on Bolsover Street as Department of Corrections workers congregated to celebrate National Corrections Day.

Warren Williams, the district manager of community corrections in Rockhampton, said the day was to recognise the work that corrections officers did in protecting the community.

“We work every day to protect the people of Queensland while dealing with some of the most complex and dangerous people in society,” he said.

“Today we pay tribute to the role our staff play in community safety acting as agents of change.”

The celebration, open to the public, was also aimed at recruitment.

“If there was ever a time to join corrections, it’s now – we’re on a recruiting drive and there will be many jobs advertised locally and around the state,” Mr Williams said.

He hoped the open day would break down some barriers and open up networking ­opportunities to people whom often work behind closed doors as a circumstance of the profession. Rockhampton hosts 25 community corrections staff who manage more than 1000 people on parole, community service orders and intensive corrections orders.

Capricornia Correctional Centre employs about 500 custodial officers.

As for the prospects of rehabilitation, Mr Williams said constant improvement was the goal.

“We win some, we lose some,” he said.

“We’re not going to win everyone but we work strongly with out counterparts to figure out how we get them away from their offending pathways and back on track.”

