Report card: Michelle Landry's 365 day performance review

ROOKWOOD Weir, the Rockhampton Hospital car park, roads and business support featured heavily in Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's Federal Election campaign.
One year on and Ms Landry is satisfied the only thing standing in the way of 100% delivery on all of her election promises is the State Government.
The Coalition's ongoing push for Rookwood Weir remains at the forefront of many of Ms Landry's media engagements, often spruiking the 2100 jobs the $300m project ($130m from the Federal Government) would deliver.
"Just 12 months after the election, every commitment made is either being delivered, or awaiting for the State Government to get moving," Ms Landry said.
"The focus for all of this is about strengthening our community and delivering a diverse economy, because through economic diversity we get job security.
"Even though these election commitments have been met, I will continue to fight to get projects going that deliver real and long-term jobs, and pushing for measures that will reduce spiralling electricity costs.
"It is a shame that some of these projects are being delayed because of the Palaszczuk Government, but we will keep pursuing these until we see job security in central Queensland."
On top of her election promises, Ms Landry has also backed or committed to a number of projects which directly impact the region (see below).
Among the noteworthy list are environmental approvals, under strict Commonwealth conditions, to pave the way for Adani's Carmichael mining project.
Michelle Landry has delivered or supported the following:
- $631,000 funding boost under the Australian Government's National Ice Action Strategy;
- Introduction of Rural Health Commissioner;
- Increased funding to support regional health pathways;
- Free trade deals with China, Japan, Singapore and Korea, one of the factors helping to deliver record beef prices, along with encouraging live exports from places like Port Alma;
- $52m fast-tracked for the planning stages of the Rockhampton Ring Road;
- $43,893 for 11 volunteer organisations throughout Capricornia;
- A further $55.7m over three years for Community Legal Centres including the CQ CLC (on top of $45 m for frontline legal services as part of the $100m Women's Safety Package);
- $1.158m to fix two Rockhampton blackspots;
- $936K for Denham and Campbell St intersection to install a roundabout;
- $220K for the Stanley and Alma St intersection;
- Securing early access to the NDIS for all of Capricornia (announced May 26 2017);
- $3,636 for Coppabells State School - to help install an Anzac Community Memorial at the School;
- $635,000 for Heights College to build a new multi-million centre;
- $1 million for CarbonLink to commercialise a new program that measures carbon in the soil;
- Increasing Education funding in Capricornia - with between $1,332 to $12,771 more funding over the next 10 years for Capricornia students
- $408m over 10 years for all 89 schools in Capricornia with every primary and secondary school receiving a boost in funding under the Gonski 2.0 deal;
- An increase in the annual subsidised childcare cap to $10,000 (up from $7,500);
- $200m additional funding for the Building Better Regions fund; (applications closed 28 Feb for infrastructure stream and 31 March for community stream and applications are being looked at by the Department of Infrastructure).
- A new Regional Growth Fund, with $272m to drive projects worth more than $10m;
- Establishing the Regional Investment Corporation.