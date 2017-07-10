Report card: Michelle Landry's 365 day performance review

ROOKWOOD Weir, the Rockhampton Hospital car park, roads and business support featured heavily in Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's Federal Election campaign.

One year on and Ms Landry is satisfied the only thing standing in the way of 100% delivery on all of her election promises is the State Government.

The Coalition's ongoing push for Rookwood Weir remains at the forefront of many of Ms Landry's media engagements, often spruiking the 2100 jobs the $300m project ($130m from the Federal Government) would deliver.

"Just 12 months after the election, every commitment made is either being delivered, or awaiting for the State Government to get moving," Ms Landry said.

"The focus for all of this is about strengthening our community and delivering a diverse economy, because through economic diversity we get job security.

"Even though these election commitments have been met, I will continue to fight to get projects going that deliver real and long-term jobs, and pushing for measures that will reduce spiralling electricity costs.

"It is a shame that some of these projects are being delayed because of the Palaszczuk Government, but we will keep pursuing these until we see job security in central Queensland."

On top of her election promises, Ms Landry has also backed or committed to a number of projects which directly impact the region (see below).

Among the noteworthy list are environmental approvals, under strict Commonwealth conditions, to pave the way for Adani's Carmichael mining project.

Michelle Landry has delivered or supported the following: