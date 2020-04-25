A different dawn service for Hunter

Hunter and Sandi Brown light up the dawn on Anzac Day

For scouts and venturers around Central Queensland, Anzac Day is usually a very social event.

Hunter Brown is part of West Rockhampton’s Warrapari unit which usually stays up all night in its Eaton St den before walking to the dawn service.

Hunter would then normally return home to freshen up before continuing on to march in the day service.

He credits the scouts movement, which he joined at 7, with giving him not only practical skills but also a sense of civic leadership.

“I’ve been camping with my friends – or “glamping” as we call it – and they can’t get by without phone and the internet, let alone light a fire,” he said.

His grandfather, who served in Vietnam, taught Hunter a lot about survival skills and woodwork when he was growing up.

“I also had a great-grandfather who was in the New Zealand corps.

“I’ve come out to my driveway this morning to remember everything the soldiers went through and what they did to serve their countries.”

Hunter’s mother Sandy or “Bilby” Brown is the District Leader of Scouts for the Capricorn District.

“Hunter was captain of North Rockhampton High School last year, and he also takes a responsibility in his employment,” she said.

“Scouting will go on regardless of social isolation as we move to meeting online and providing scouts with activities they can finish on their own.”

Like many people who finished school last year, Hunter is also adjusting to spending his freshman year away from the campus, as his accounting and business studies have gone online.