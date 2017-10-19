26°
A disgrace: Calls for double lane hwy from Gympie to Cairns

There's been a number of serious accidents on the Bruce Hwy this year, including many deaths, thankfully this one, near Raglan, was not one of them.
There's been a number of serious accidents on the Bruce Hwy this year, including many deaths, thankfully this one, near Raglan, was not one of them.
Chris Lees
by

A "DISGRACE".

That's how Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill describes the Bruce Hwy.

Cr Churchill brought the issue up at yesterday's Local Government Association of Queensland conference.

He asked LNP member Andrew Powell, who addressed the conference, what his party would do to "Fix the Bruce".

The Gladstone councillor said it was not about blaming either party or state or federal politicians.

Call for national action on highway

Mr Powell admitted there were issues with Queensland's major arterial road.

"We have committed... to doing another 10-year action plan on the Bruce Hwy," he said. "The focus again will be on safety and flood immunity."

After the rain in Central Queensland yesterday the highway was cut in places south of Gladstone.

Cr Churchill said he wanted a plan to not just be developed but to be followed through.

"We need to understand that the Bruce Hwy is the major road backbone for Queensland," he said.

"The intent of my question was to find out what's the plan of action and when do we actually come out of crisis."

Cr Churchill said he wanted the highway to be at least double lanes each way from Gympie to Cairns.

