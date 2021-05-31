‘A disgrace’: PM’s $2b Victoria insult

Scott Morrison has been accused of being "missing in action" over the Victorian lockdown by allowing his home state of New South Wales to quietly pocket more JobKeeper cash despite fewer lockdowns.

Despite the Morrison Government's constant refrain that Victoria has secured by "far and away the highest per capita economic support to any state and territory", the Prime Minister rarely notes that in dollar terms NSW has scored more wage subsidies than Victoria.

A breakdown of JobKeeper spending by state confirms that NSW scored $30 billion in wage subsidy handouts over the life of the program until it was axed last year.

Despite enduring over 100 days of lockdown, Victoria secured $28.1 billion in JobKeeper payments - a shortfall of nearly $2 billion compared to NSW.

Because the design of the original JobKeeper program made no distinction between businesses that could trade on during a pandemic downturn and those that were banned from trading under Melbourne's harsh lockdowns, Victoria got the same handout as other companies interstate that could trade through the downturn.

But with Victoria now facing it's fourth lockdown and the JobKeeper scheme axed, casual workers who have lost a quarter of their monthly pay without warning will not be offered support by the Morrison Government.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas told news.com.au that it was a disgrace that casual workers were being asked to lose a week's pay with no compensation.

"When JobKeeper was first announced, the Commonwealth was willing to commit twice the amount of money that was actually needed before they realised they had an accounting error - now they won't even pitch in to help Victorian workers for a week,'' Mr Pallas said.

"Victorian workers are making sacrifices to keep the community safe while we wait for the vaccine rollout and an alternative quarantine system."

While the Victorian Government has announced a $250 million business support package, Mr Pallas said only the Commonwealth had the mechanism through the ATO and the welfare system to distribute income relief payments.

"The Commonwealth has a direct link to workers and can provide direct support to them - they can't just be missing in action when Victorian workers need them the most,'' he said.

Labor's treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers said the Morrison Government said the figures underlined the fact the Prime Minister was too quick to rule out support for workers and small businesses doing it tough, and too slow to roll out vaccines and fix up quarantine.

"Victorians are once again paying the price of those failures but instead of helping Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg have once again left Victorians hanging,'' Dr Chalmers told news.com.au.

"All the Morrison Government has offered locked-down Victorians is the same hollow words from the same hollow men.

"Talk is cheap, lockdowns aren't."

Scott Morrison has been asked to bring JobKeeper back for struggling Victorian businesses. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Dr Chalmers said JobKeeper - which has now been axed - and other support needed to respond to the economic situation confronted by small businesses and communities.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister again maintained that Victorian workers shouldn't get any special cash handouts because they were not provided during short lockdowns in WA and Queensland.

"The Commonwealth Government has put $45 billion directly into Victoria to support. And we will continue to support Victoria through the pandemic leave payment, through the emergency cash assistance, through the social security system supported by JobSeeker,'' Mr Morrison said.

"I note that the Queensland Government and the Western Australian Governments, when they were in similar circumstances, took on those responsibilities, having decided to go into those lockdowns, and they took on those responsibilities, and I commend them for that. We will continue to support Victoria to get Victoria open and to do everything we can to ensure that Victoria does not close itself again. And that's where I'm quite sure that people across Victoria want us to focus."

