Hotel and bottle shop worker Robert John Spinks was labelled a "drunken idiot" before being sent to jail.
Hotel and bottle shop worker Robert John Spinks was labelled a “drunken idiot” before being sent to jail.
‘A drunken idiot’: Yeppoon hotel worker sent to jail

Darryn Nufer
13th Oct 2020 12:05 PM
A YEPPOON man labelled a "drunken idiot" by a magistrate has been sent to jail.

Robert John Spinks, 43, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to four charges.

They were obstructing police, public nuisance, contravening a direction, and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The court heard Spinks committed these offences while on a suspended sentence for a previous assault.

The obstruct police offence happened at Yeppoon while the other three charges stemmed from a separate incident at Cairns prior.

On April 15 at Yeppoon, police attended Spinks' residence in relation to an outstanding warrant.

Spinks was in no mood to co-operate.

He yelled at police officers: "Get the f--k out of my brother's property."

When the officers told him that he was under arrest, Spinks replied: "Get the f--k out of the house, now."

The officers had to restrain Spinks using handcuffs and he was taken to the Yeppoon Police Station.

Spinks' lawyer said Spinks was a man who had struggled to cope with the deaths of his father and grandfather in a short space of time.

He was working two jobs, at a hotel and a bottle shop, and was in the process of trying to get the qualifications to join the Coast Guard.

Magistrate Jason Schubert noted Spinks had a four-page criminal history and was on a three-month suspended sentence at the time of committing these offences.

"Your offending shows a lack of respect for authority," Mr Schubert said.

"It's not a one-off, it's happened several times.

"I note you've had the benefit of immediate parole before, and still you're back before the court offending again.

"So I need a penalty that deters you and protects the community from people behaving like a drunken idiot, as you have on these occasions."

Magistrate Schubert sentenced Spinks to three months' jail with a parole release date of November 7.

 

