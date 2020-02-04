Menu
Anna Daniels' 10th birthday at Sizzler Rockhampton.
Opinion

A farewell letter to Sizzler from Anna Daniels

Anna Daniels
4th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
DEAR Rocky Sizzler,

It’s with great sadness that I hear you’re closing your doors after 31 years of being the great dining dame beside “Shopping Fair” (as we Rocky locals still call it), so I felt compelled to bid you farewell.

I’m sure I speak for many children of the 1980s and 90s when I say you were an integral part of our lives back then.

From the mammoth line-ups that made both you and us feel pretty exclusive, to the bottomless soft drinks and endless self-serve ice-cream combinations, you really were a favourite, very comfortable pair of pants, which we inevitably had to slip on to visit you, invariably finding it hard to slip off after a couple of hours … which, with your epic salad bar and upgrade options, we did in droves.

In fact, you were so popular I remember our family doing drive-bys in our Tarago on a Saturday night to check out the crowds, and the crestfallen feeling when we saw a trail of people extending out the door and into the carpark.

Tails between our legs, we’d cross the bridge again and head for Red Rooster… a poor substitute if you’d had your heart set on potato skins. (Although let it be known I will never knock back a Rooster Roll.) Anyway, we learnt that if you wanted to have dinner at Sizzler on a Saturday, you had to start lining up at 4pm. And it was always worth it.

Birthdays, netball break-ups, break-ups in general actually, all happened at Sizzler.

After all, it’s hard to be unhappy with a steaming bowl of pasta and alfredo sauce.

Which brings me to my penultimate Sizzler favourite … the cheese toast.

I still don’t know what you guys did to that bread! It was so unbelievably delicious I remember “people” hiding the bread baskets under the table pretending to the knowing staff that they’d never got any in the first place.

My cousin Kate and I tried on numerous occasions to replicate the magic with a couple of pieces of Mighty White and some parmesan in a hot pan at home. Sadly, we never got even close.

I had my tenth birthday party at Sizzler. A framed photo of me sucking on a straw in a massive glass of Coke wistfully looking across the mammoth restaurant now hangs proudly in Mum and Dad’s TV room – a reminder that you can take the girl out of Sizzler, but you can never take Sizzler out of the girl … (unless she’s had eight cokes, 20 serves of Mister Whippy and 15 rounds of cheese toast).

Thanks for the memories, Rocky Sizzler. I’ll never forget you!

Anna x

Anna Daniels is a TV presenter and author of a novel set in Rockhampton, Girl in Between.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

