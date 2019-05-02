A father, husband, baker, grazier, athlete and much more

THIS IS SERIOUS: Frank Luck in 1943 with his football team.

Frank Luck's eulogy (some parts omitted due to space) as written and delivered by his daughter Edwina Luck.

The Life of Frank

DAD left us 10 days ago. He saw me into this world, and I was with him when he left.

It was a rainy Friday and Mum said to me as we left the hospital for the final time, "Happy is the soul that the rain falls on”.

On that night, Mum noticed the stars shone brighter than ever. Another star has now joined the sky to look over us.

I want to share with you Dad's life, although it's difficult to do it justice in such a short time. Each of you have your own stories, which we look forward to sharing after the service.

Frank was a gentleman. A husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend, a brother, colleague. He was a great athlete, baker, grazier, horseman, a community carer.

Everyone loved Dad. He was gentle, caring, good looking, modest and funny. He was a very humble man, very elegant and dignified, who always put others before himself.

He made growing up fun. Even when he lay in bed at The Mater, he would reminisce and recall amazing facts with many of you who visited, and of course, make corny Dad jokes.

Born in Rockhampton in 1927 to Margarie and Cedric Luck and big sister Glory, Dad and Glory had a happy childhood growing up in their Lyndhurst home.

He attended primary school at St Teresa's across the road from his home, The Leichardt Boys State School, then to The Rockhampton Grammar School for his senior years. He excelled in many sports including athletics, cricket, football, swimming and was junior champion in 1942 and runner up in Senior in 1944.

During the war years, air raid practices were often observed in slit trenches dug at the Grammar School. There were also large numbers of American soldiers in Rockhampton at the time. Dad was disappointed that the war finished six months before his 18th birthday.

Frank Luck and Jules Guerasimoff File

Leaving school, Frank entered Rickarts, the family bakery, which his father bought in 1922. He studied accounting at night and completed his bread and cake apprenticeship.

Two years later, in 1947, Dad went to Melbourne and obtained his Food Technology degree. It was there that he had the privilege of working in a large mechanised bakery and saw the future direction he had to take Rickarts.

Dad managed the business for 15 years. Rickards became a large and thriving business which he fully automated. He travelled to Japan in the 40s to buy machinery for the bakery and struck up a lifelong friendship with the owner of the company. They still to this day exchange Christmas cards.

When Jenny was living and working in Japan in the late 80s, she visited the family in Tokyo with Mum and Dad.

Rickarts was the largest bread and cake manufacturer in Central and North Queensland in the 1950s, employing and training many hundreds of locals and many generations of bakers and pastry cooks.

Under Dad's management Rickarts exported very large quantities of rich fruit cake to the United Kingdom. He was at the forefront of technology in its day, with Dad pioneering the use of a moisture-proof cellophane wrapping in Australia, enabling cakes to remain fresh as they travelled to the UK.

Rickarts was also the first in CQ to slice and wrap bread.

In 1949, Dad and his family sailed for six weeks to England and Europe. This further opened Dad's eyes to the world of baking and fostered his interest in travel.

Dad was thrilled to see a shipment of 10 tonnes of Rickarts fruit cake being unloaded in Liverpool. That was the second consignment they had sent to England in 1949, as part of the Australian aid program to England.

They sold to Defiance Flour in 1968. The industry had changed, with flour mills buying out the country bakeries.

The factory was sold and Pa Luck kept Rickards cake shop and large cafeteria which is where Subway is now, at the corner of William and East Sts.

Frank Luck, OAM was a board chairman of the Rockhampton Grammar School Board of Trustees. File

ROCKY GRAMMAR

After school, Dad continued his association with the Grammar School and remained heavily involved with his beloved school. He was secretary of the Old Grammarians Association, member of the Past Students Association, member of Grammarian Rowing Club and benefactor of Frank and Merilyn Luck bursary. In 1996 he was honoured to be the first person to receive Life Membership of the Past Students Assocation.

He was invited to join The Grammar School Board of Trustees in 1979, where he served the School for 20 years, five years as deputy chairman, the last five as chairman. This made our Dad very proud, as he loved his old chool, and he felt it an honour. There were many changes during his time on the b+oard, but most notable were:

1. The school became co-educational bringing new challenges - uniforms, speech night prizes and new buildings

2. Which he raised capital for - for five new buildings and was so very proud of Frank Luck House for Senior boy boarders being named after him

3. He researched for two years about past students who had lost their lives in the two wars, and a memorial wall is now constructed at the school.

Dad was very proud that I attended the school, as did Julie's children - his four grandchildren, and Julie was the first sports mistress for girls when the school became co-ed in 1977.

EMU PARK

Dad spent a lot of time in the 30, 40s and 50s in Emu Park, with his mates, Billy Woolcock, Rollie Oxenham, John Rudd, Ron Hempenstall, Ted Baker and when he was courting Mum. There were also dances in Emu Park and a movie theatre that showed really, really old movies, and often the projector would break down. Emu Park was quite a thriving little town as there was a daily train from Rockhampton that took people up and back for work.

We would often spend Easter and Christmases at Emu Park with Dad's parents when we were young. We fondly remember roughy pineapples, kerosine lamps - or as we knew them as Lucy Gray's, as the lights would go off during every storm, mud crabs in sugar bags, ice creams after a swim and bathing boxes on the beach.

ROCKY IN THE EARLY DAYS

In the late 40s and after Dad had returned from England, Rocky was a fun place, with dances in the School of Arts and Palace Royal every Monday and Saturday nights. Carnival Balls were a big part of the social aspect of Rocky.

Lyndhurst where Dad and Glory grew up was also popular for tennis afternoons. This is where Dad first met Mum - and he adored her from the very first time he saw her. Shortly after, Dad partnered Mum to the St Pauls' Debutante Ball. From then on Mum became a special part of his social group.

Tennis gatherings continued for many years into the 70s. Every Saturday about 20 of their friends brought plates of deliciousness, a keen sense of competitiveness and sense of humour. The Quaiffes, Greys, McCamleys, Gibbons, Champions, Learmonths, Huffs, McKeagues, and Dewars all looked forward to these afternoons.

Dad bought a ski boat in 1951 where he and his friends were the first to ski on the Fitzroy along the town reach but also Six Mile - and where 20 years later, Dad taught all of us to ski.

The Lucks' wedding notice in The Morning Bulletin in 1954. File

Mum and Dad courted for three years and married in 1954 at St Paul's Cathedral, when Dad was 25. St Paul's was a place also that Dad gave much time to, and received much joy from. We attended St Pauls every Sunday when we were growing up. We also were part of the choir and Mum and Dad have made lifelong friends from being part of this strong community. Many of you are here today. All of his daughters and grandchildren were christened and some confirmed there, and two of us married in this church that was very dear to him. Dad was a Parish counsellor, a warden for nearly 20 years, a "general handyman” and a generous benefactor to the Cathedral Restoration Appeal and have a window named after the Luck family.

SCOUTS

Dad was also a scout master of the 7th Scout troop during the early 40s and became chairman of the District Bay Scout Association. He was a board member and director of the YMCA and was an original member of the Rocky West Rotary Club, and member of The Rockhampton Club - where I ran a catering business when I returned from London in the early 90s.

SPORTS

Ashes to ashes they say - we grew up in a household that loved Test cricket. Poor Dad, four girls and cricket! What could he do?

Buy us the first white cricket ball on the street when World Series Cricket started. Combine us with our neighbours the Pilbeams, Millroys, Crigans and the Dunns, and we had our own 1st 11. We never wanted to call stumps. Throughout his life, whether it was cricket or life - Dad instilled into us - play with integrity.

He would take us to school sport, Julie remembers him dropping her entire Allenstown school netball team to Park Avenue in one car. I remember him taking the RGS boarders back after rowing training on numerous occasions. He was our orange boy at half time for all of the sports that he and Mum attended.

We also remember singing around the piano, while Mum played, and who can forget the family slide nights with the Oxy's. When Dad turned 60 and I turned 21, we shared the celebration of our birthdays. Our friends were very impressed with Dad's dance moves, which he continued to do any chance he could, including Fran's 21st and even at Jenny's wedding last October. He loved to dance.

As we grew up and left home, Dad became our handyman, the best ever in the world! There was always a list of jobs from all five of his girls - painting houses, fixing lights, stripping, mowing, cutting trees, varnishing furniture - you name it - repairing everything and anything ... Dad could do it! He just loved being useful. He was such a giver to us all. And to Mum's horror, was up a ladder even at 90 cutting trees.

He loved gardening and also loved the stars and often looked to the full moon and new moon for planting crops and renewal of life.

Frank Luck. May he rest in peace. File

ROCKY PONDS

Having sold the bakery, Dad's love of horses and the land could be realised. In the mid 60s, Mum bought her brother Ronnie's half share in a cattle property, Rocky Ponds, which was near Home Hill, and the next year, we moved there. Dad subsequently bought Mum's brother John's share.

Growing up on the cattle property at Rocky Ponds was amazing. There was always something going on. We all learnt to ride horses, learning on our first small horse called Tiny. Dad was very patient with us and had a real love and affinity with horses, which he passed on to his four daughters and the Becker grandchildren.

We never wanted the weekends to end as Dad would spend countless hours with us teaching us how to milk cows by hand, about horses and just life. He had the patience of a saint.

We remember Dad always coming home with poddy calves for us to look after, baby kangaroos, kittens, and we had ducks and chickens. Our home was like a zoo, no wonder Marina and my homes have a menagerie of animals.

There were many great parties with our neighbours, the Coxes and Heatleys.

In 1979, we sold Rocky Ponds, and shortly after Dad bought a property at Yaamba, just north of Rocky where he commuted. I remember the stars to be truly amazing out there and would often go up and stay with him on my uni holidays. He found peace with animals, and respected them very much. He disliked anyone who didn't treat animals well.

ROK080312art5 Frank Luck, Merilyn Luck, Brad Carter, Gordon Baynton at the art gallery. stephen wood

CATTLE AND AFRICA

His love affair with cattle continued when he and Mum visited Africa, which they did numerous times.

This interest saw him take on a new challenge by being a member of a group of cattle producers in Australia who initiated the importation of boran and tuli live cattle from Botswana and Zambia. He was chairman of the consortium that was formed with the CSIRO then called The Tropical Beef Centre, which was directed by his long time friend Dr John Vercoe. The importation of these cattle was used to cross breed with Australian herds to improve fertility rates, and tick resistance. He remained treasurer of this association for many years.

OAM

20 years ago Dad received the Order of Australia Medal for Services to Education and the Rockhampton community.

Until last year, Dad volunteered at Meals On Wheels. He often joked that he delivered food to old people - many of whom were younger than him!

More recently, Dad joined the Athelstane bowls club, where he made many new friends. He enjoyed this group including Ronnie, Mum's brother, Gordon Wyland and the other lovely men who took in a young 85-year-old.

RICH LIFE: Frank and Merilyn Luck when they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2014. Allan Reinikka ROK021014awedding

FAMILY

Dad loved and was always very proud of his four daughters and closely followed our careers.

The six grandchildren also gave him (or Pa as they affectionately called him) much happiness. His grandchildren loved him very much and all know of how much time Pa spent with them. Like the four of us when we were growing up, he read to them, picked them up from school, put them to bed many nights, taught us to drive. Ever patient. He attended many, many key events in their lives, and he was always the same: grateful, gentle, loving and so happy to be included in their lives.

Above all, Dad was a man who loved his wife of more than 60 years.

All of you have expressed your love and respect for Dad in many ways to us, and we thank you. We know that you loved him and will miss him as much as we will.

He was a treasure and true gentleman of this world, and we were all lucky to have known him.

Vale: Francis Edward Luck (31/12/1927 - 29/3/2019)