Crime

A few drinks after work lands man in court

Kristen Booth
26th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
A 48-YEAR-OLD man was caught drink-driving at Capella after having a few beverages after work.

Terry James Beckham was intercepted by police about 5.30pm on August 26 while driving on Peak Downs St, Capella.

Beckham took part in a random breath test and returned a positive reading with a blood-alcohol content of .054, police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told Emerald Magistrates Court.

Sgt Ongheen said Beckham was polite and respectful and co-operated with police when pulled over.

Solicitor Rhett Peters said his client had some drinks after work but didn’t think what he consumed would put him over the legal alcohol limit.

Apart from this offence and another offence in 2019, Mr Peters said Beckham had a fairly unblemished traffic history.

Beckham pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 26 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six weeks.

The conviction was recorded.

Beckham was granted a restrictive licence for class MC vehicles, to maintain his work as a concrete batch plant operator.

