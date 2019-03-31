‘Few F-words in there’: Bird reveals Seib’s spray
Jack Bird knows what a good spray from the coach sounds like - especially when you can hear it from the room next door.
So when the Broncos centre got wind of Anthony Seibold's half-time tirade on Thursday night, he couldn't help but catch a few words through the wall.
Bird confirmed rumours that Seibold had given the Brisbane forwards a rev-up, revealing his coach split the squad and shared some choice words with the pack in a separate room despite leading St George Illawarra 12-10 at the break.
"I think that was to the forwards, I could hear it in the locker room (next door) … and hear him blowing up," he said of Seibold's outburst.
"I'm not sure what it was about but … I heard a few F-words in there."
The rev-up wasn't enough to get Brisbane over the line but Bird was sympathetic of Seibold's frustrations.
"Well obviously when you lose a game it's not fun, so he knows that we can be better than that."
"We knew what we had to do out there in the second half to get the W and we just didn't do that.
"Obviously being a head coach you're a bit upset and a bit angry at that, considering (we) came off a great win against the Cowboys and really showed what we can do."
Bird was among the Broncos best in the 25-24 loss with a try and 110 run metres but said everyone needed to improve ahead of their Round 4 clash with Sydney Roosters.
"Obviously they had a slow start to the season but they've come up against two quality sides (in the) last two weeks and got the W, so it's going to be a hard task for us," he said.
"If we're going to come up with the W, there's a lot we've got to improve."
The Broncos and Dragons produced similar stats but errors and incomplete sets must be a focus before Friday's clash with the premiers.
Seibold's men made 14 errors and completed 29 of their 42 sets while the Roosters' erred just 9 times with a 75 per cent completion rate in their win over Parramatta.
Sydney's star backline dominated the Eels but Bird said no special plan was required to shut them down.
"They've got a lot of strike power there but we've got a good back five ourselves so it's going to be a good challenge and I think we're capable of doing it."