‘Few F-words in there’: Bird reveals Seib’s spray

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is seen during Brisbane Broncos training at Clive Berghofer Field in Brisbane, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The Broncos are playing St George Illawarra Dragons in their round 3 NRL clash in Brisbane on Thursday night. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Jack Bird knows what a good spray from the coach sounds like - especially when you can hear it from the room next door.

So when the Broncos centre got wind of Anthony Seibold's half-time tirade on Thursday night, he couldn't help but catch a few words through the wall.

Bird confirmed rumours that Seibold had given the Brisbane forwards a rev-up, revealing his coach split the squad and shared some choice words with the pack in a separate room despite leading St George Illawarra 12-10 at the break.

"I think that was to the forwards, I could hear it in the locker room (next door) … and hear him blowing up," he said of Seibold's outburst.

"I'm not sure what it was about but … I heard a few F-words in there."

The rev-up wasn't enough to get Brisbane over the line but Bird was sympathetic of Seibold's frustrations.

"Well obviously when you lose a game it's not fun, so he knows that we can be better than that."

"We knew what we had to do out there in the second half to get the W and we just didn't do that.

"Obviously being a head coach you're a bit upset and a bit angry at that, considering (we) came off a great win against the Cowboys and really showed what we can do."

Bird was among the Broncos best in the 25-24 loss with a try and 110 run metres but said everyone needed to improve ahead of their Round 4 clash with Sydney Roosters.

"Obviously they had a slow start to the season but they've come up against two quality sides (in the) last two weeks and got the W, so it's going to be a hard task for us," he said.

"If we're going to come up with the W, there's a lot we've got to improve."

Tevita Pangai Jnr was criticised for his performance on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The Broncos and Dragons produced similar stats but errors and incomplete sets must be a focus before Friday's clash with the premiers.

Seibold's men made 14 errors and completed 29 of their 42 sets while the Roosters' erred just 9 times with a 75 per cent completion rate in their win over Parramatta.

Sydney's star backline dominated the Eels but Bird said no special plan was required to shut them down.

"They've got a lot of strike power there but we've got a good back five ourselves so it's going to be a good challenge and I think we're capable of doing it."