A few sore heads in CQ town after holiday RBT blitz

DYSART police nabbed a “concerning” number of drink drivers in the small regional town over the Christmas and new year period.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said several motorists were intercepted for the purpose of a random breath test over holidays.

About 8pm on December 23, a White Toyota LandCruiser being driven by a 40-year-old Clermont man was intercepted on the Dysart-Clermont Road.

The man recorded a positive result for alcohol and was taken to the Dysart Police Station where he allegedly returned a reading of 0.061 per cent Blood Alcohol Level.

He was issued with a Notice to Appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29.

At 8.30pm on December 24, a White Toyota LandCruiser being driven by a 50-year-old Dysart woman was intercepted on Garnham Drive, Dysart where the driver allegedly returned a positive result for alcohol and was taken for a follow up reading.

She allegedly returned a reading of 0.085 per cent BAC and was issued with a Notice to Appear before the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29.

At 9.15am on December 30, a Black Holden Captiva being driven by a 44-year-old Dysart woman was pulled up on Lenton Street.

She allegedly returned a positive result for alcohol and was taken to Dysart Police Station where she allegedly later returned a reading of 0.123 per cent BAC, well over twice the legal limit.

She will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on January 20.

Just after the turn of the new year, a Black Toyota LandCruiser being driven by a 40-year-old Dysart man was intercepted for a random breath test on Beresford Crescent, Dysart.

The driver allegedly returned a positive result for alcohol and was taken to the Dysart Police Station where he later returned an alleged reading of 0.107 per cent BAC, over twice the legal limit.

He will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on January 20.

Senior Constable Schmidt said police would continue to target drink drivers.

“With the festive season well under way, there is an increased focus on traffic enforcement across the state,” he said.

“Motorists should expect to be stopped for a random breath test and make alternative arrangements to get home if they intend to consume alcohol.

“217 people died on Queensland roads in 2019 with alcohol being a factor in one of four fatalities.

“Stay safe,” he concluded.