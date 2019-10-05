A fine selection of wine for us

SOUTH Australian wine specialist, Greg Cooley Wines will appear at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton on Saturday, October 19 for a long lunch.

The Halliday-rated 4.5 star winemaker will showcase his range of wines which hail from the Clare Valley wine region. A thrilling day commences at noon with bubbles before guests will enjoy a four course meal with matching wines which includes sparklings, reds, whites and fortifieds. Greg has partnered with Brisbane trio, Tenori (three members of the original Ten Tenors) to provide entertainment at the event. They’ll perform songs from such artists as Michael Buble, Leonard Cohen, The Beatles and the Bee Gees.

The trio, which consists of David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor have performed together for many years after they met on an international tour.

Greg said he was excited to return to Rockhampton so he could display his range of wines. Known for his outgoing and enthusiastic approach to educating others about wine, the winemaker has made a great reputation for his wine luncheons where guests are entertained.

Tickets cost $100, and the event is limited to just 90 seats.

Greg and his partner, Kelli Shanahan (from Rockhampton) live with their son Max in Watervale.

Currently, they’re in the process of re-developing an old winery and cellar door site.

Kelli’s paternal grandfather is Michael Shanahan Snr who established Shanahan’s Accounting - today known as Shanahan Swaffield Partners.

For more information, contact Kelli Shanahan on 0421 055 799.

Visit tickets.oztix.com.au fortickets.