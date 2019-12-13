A Fire has started near Yaamba
There is a fire burning on the Bruce Highway near Yaamba.
Two vehicles are currently en route to the scene.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are warning nearby residents smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.
Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.