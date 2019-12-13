Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services
News

A Fire has started near Yaamba

Jack Evans
13th Dec 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

There is a fire burning on the Bruce Highway near Yaamba.

Two vehicles are currently en route to the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are warning nearby residents smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfire season fire queensland fire emergency service yaamba
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1pm UPDATE: Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl in critical condition

        premium_icon 1pm UPDATE: Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl in critical condition

        News More details emerge about the fatal Blackwater stolen car crash including who was driving.

        $11m in Shoalwater contracts set to boost CQ

        premium_icon $11m in Shoalwater contracts set to boost CQ

        News The CQ economy will reap the benefits from the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay...

        Central Highlands braces for a day of ‘possibly extreme’ fire danger

        premium_icon Central Highlands braces for a day of ‘possibly extreme’ fire...

        News High winds and hot dry air poses a threat to Central Queensland

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.