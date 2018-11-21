Deadly pet shop fire ‘deliberate’

POLICE say a fire that killed several animals at a pet shop early Sunday morning was deliberately lit.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the fire that ripped through the Pet Supersavers, Russell St Kallangur store at about 3.30am Sunday morning, and are appealing for witnesses.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the premises was accessed and the fire was intentionally lit, police said.

As part of their inquiries detectives are appealing for anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Russell Street and Dohles Rock Road between midnight and 3.40am that has any dashcam footage to contact them.

Fire at Pet Supersavers Store — Russell St Kallangur. November 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh).

Fire crews were forced to evacuate a number of animals that were inside the property at the time of the fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said while crews worked quickly to contain the inferno, some animals were saved though some unfortunately were killed either by flames or as a result of smoke inhalation.

These were mostly birds in cages and reptiles. It is also understood that a cat remains unaccounted for, though the other cats and dogs that were inside at the time of the blaze were rescued.

Roof collapsed near the reptile enclosure. Pet Supersavers Kallangur fire on November 18 2018. Picture: David Alexander

Firefighter Vaughan Ottaway who attended the blaze wrote on social media: "All the crews worked very hard and did everything they could to save as many animals as possible."

"The fire was extinguished in record time which led to so many of the animals surviving.

"A great effort by all attending services all working together to save the animals"

Most of the damage was in the upstairs office. Pet Supersavers Kallangur fire on November 18 2018. Picture: David Alexander

Sue Blank, the mother of store owner Leichelle McMahon, said she wasn't sure if they would reopen the business as a result of the fire.

Ms McMahon started Pet Supersavers as an online business.

She won a Business Achiever award in 2008 and opened a physical store at Murrumba Downs the same year.

Kione Williams of Mango Hill with her lizard 'Godzilla' who survived the fire. November 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh).

It was the first Queensland store to find homes for animals from the Animal Welfare League.

She relocated the business to North Point Business Park at Kallangur in 2015

The store has been involved in the relocation of rescue animals since its beginning

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.