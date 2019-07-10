Menu
A fishy excuse leads to drug charges

Cathy Adams
by
10th Jul 2019 10:06 AM
A DODGY fisherman drew the attention of police yesterday when they noticed he had no hook, sinker or bait attached to his fishing line ... but he did have a set of scales.

Senior Constable David Henderson said at 3.30pm yesterday police from the Richmond Target Action Group saw a 33-year-old Ballina man holding a fishing rod with line in the water on the banks of the Richmond River at Ballina.

Police saw that he had digital scales next to him.

He stated that he was fishing, but had no fishing licence. Police checked his rod and reel - he had no hook, sinker or bait attached to his line.

During a search police located 1 gram of methamphetamine, 6.7 grams of cannabis, housebreaking implements, $370.00 cash and items related to drug supply.

He was taken to Ballina police station where he was charged with two counts taking part in supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing housebreaking implements, dealing with the proceeds of crime and being a recreational fisher failing to pay a fishing fee.

He was bail refused and will appear at Ballina Local Court today. #BallinaCrime

