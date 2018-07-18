'A game-changer': Councillors say poll result shows support

Councillor Paul Tully, the state's longest-serving councillor, said it was heartening to "get such strong backing from the community”.

IPSWICH councillors are 'heartened' by the support of residents after a ReachTEL poll revealed a majority of people would be 'comfortable' voting for them.

The poll, commissioned by the QT, revealed 57 per cent of residents would feel at ease voting for a councillor not named in the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Last week the same poll revealed almost half of the community supported the minister's decision to stand down the council and appoint an administrator.

The Ipswich City Council seized on the 57 per cent of residents 'comfortable' with councillors.

"The 57 per cent of respondents who would vote for their current councillor is a game-changer in the whole debate," he said.

"This represents a major show of support for all local councillors who are not under any cloud or investigation.

"Ten innocent councillors remain committed to serve this city and its residents."

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt has previously said between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the community supported the council.

In his submission to the Local Government Minister, Cr Wendt said the city was "under siege now for more than 12 months, largely due to a small group of dedicated keyboard warriors".

Cr Wendt did not respond to questions about whether he believed the level of community support remained about 80 per cent.

He has declined requests for an interview.

Cr Tully said "only a minority would not support their current councillor".

"Ipswich people are clearly happy overall for their ten councillors not to be sacked by the State Government," he said.

"Appointment of an administrator would be detrimental to the growth of Ipswich."

In last week's interview with the QT, minister Stirling Hinchliffe hoped the dismissal would be supported by residents, but insisted his decision was not about popularity.

The ReachTEL poll revealed last week 48 per cent of Ipswich residents supported the minister's decision to stand down councillors and appoint an administrator.

A fraction more than 5 per cent said no action should be taken and 40 per cent said the minister should wait until the CCC investigation finishes.