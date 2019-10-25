A glimpse into an artist’s world

TRUE TALENT: Catherine Boreham is known for both her lifelike portraits as well as her beautiful landscapes depicting the CQ region.

TAKING a look into the life of award-winning Coast artist Catherine Boreham, you start to realise all is not as it seems.

While her world revolves around the art she creates, giving back to the community is a passion and something Catherine does very well both through her skill sharing and copious donations to not-for-profit groups on the Capricorn Coast and beyond.

Drawing for as long as she can remember, and painting portraits and landscapes since 2004, the talented artist said she took her inspiration from her surroundings.

“I am very grateful to live in such an inspiring place as the Capricorn Coast,” Catherine said.

“I appreciate all my supporters both here and elsewhere in this amazing adventure in art that I have had and am still having.

“This year, I had the opportunity to do a portrait painting of sports personality Jonathan Thurston to donate to his JT Academy.

“It was going to be used to raise money for the academy which endorses youth training and employment opportunities.

“Instead of using it to raise money the painting is now hanging in JT’s offices to represent him. So at least I know they love the portrait.”

Without any formal training in the arts other than some short courses and workshops, Catherine said she loved to work in oils and acrylic and had been honing her skills for years.

“I have always loved drawing portraits and because I was so focused on painting the beach scenes developing my skills and completing commissions a few years ago, I felt I needed to do more portraits,” she said

“It is really rewarding work and you build wonderful connections with other people as well.”

Like many artists on the Coast, giving back to her community is one of the many things she enjoys.

She was one of eight artists who donated works of art to the recent Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest, has been a regular supporter of the Jason Rich Foundation and has developed a 2020 calendar which she will sell and donate $3 from each calendar to Food Relief Capricorn Coast to assist people in need.

“Last year I was very happy to have donated $1200 to Yeppoon Meals on Wheels from the 2019 calendar sales,” she said.

“I just think if I do well, the community benefits as well. This is how the world turns.”

When not teaching as an art assistant at St Brendan’s College, teaching private art lessons and creating commission works of art, Catherine is often called upon as a judge at art competitions across Central Queensland.

If you would like to purchase Catherine’s 2020 calendar and support Food Relief Capricorn Coast they are available at Nextra Newsagencies in Yeppoon, Jet James Gallery, Farnborough Store, Red Hill News agency, Arcade News, Mi-Art Rockhampton, The Arcade News and Casket, Emu Park News Power, Post Office Rockhampton next to the hospital, Fig Tree Markets or go to catherineboreham.com.au/product/2020-calendar-catherine-boreham/ or her Facebook page.

FAST FACTS

