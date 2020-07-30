A goddess is reborn... and available as an e-book for free

Lana Lea has released her online fantasy novel Atomic Goddess: Isis Reborn online for free

ROCKHAMPTON-BASED author Lana Lea has been hard at work for more than a dozen years working on her Atomic Goddess series, the first book of which is available in electronic format for free.

“Putting something up for free is a tactic a lot of first-time authors of series’ use to attract readers to their works,” she said.

“If people like the first book enough, they’ll come back and pay to read the second and third in the series, which I hope to release next year.”

At more than a 101,000 word count, Atomic Goddess: Isis Reborn is a longer novel which introduces readers to the central character, Ange, who discovers she is the modern day incarnation of the goddess, Isis.

“It’s set in 1969 so there’s some great music and fashion,” Ms Lea said.

Lana Lea's Atomic Goddess; Isis Reborn cover

“Ange faces some steep learning curves, and she does make some mistakes at first, so readers can go on an adventure with her as she figures out how to be a goddess and save the world.”

Ms Lea has been writing “for as long as I can remember”, beginning with rewriting the Enid Blyton tales and working her way up to Edgar Allen Poe and Agatha Christie.

And although she dabbles in reading other genres, fantasy books – especially historical fantasy – has remained her firm favourite.

Atomic Goddess came out of National Novel Writing Month in 2008, which challenged aspiring writers to set daily writing deadlines.

But inspiration to write is not a problem for Ms Lea who said it did not feel like a discipline.

“Getting my stories ready to give to the world, that’s what my makes my blood pump, what makes my heart sing,” she said.

And her creativity kicks in in the strangest of places, from walking down the street or shopping for groceries or having a shower.

“Or watching QI with Stephen Fry on the TV,” she said.

“That program covers so many topics, it always gives me ideas for both historical and epic fantasy fiction.”

The past year has been spent researching the best options to release her book series online, with a view to voicing her own audio books in the future.

Atomic Goddess: Isis Reborn is available for free in various formats, including for Kindle, at Amazon and also Smash Words which features a more comprehensive author biography.

Ms Lea hopes it’s a way to connect with readers whom she’d usually have the opportunity to meet at CapriCon’s Writers Alley, an opportunity which has been put off until next year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ms Lea has already written two others in the Atomic Goddess series – which are in various stages of editing – and is already planning a spin-off series.