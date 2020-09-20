A-grade Brothers progress to grand final

Brothers will take on Gladstone in the grand final next week.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers will head to the Capricornia A-grade men’s rugby grand final having been victorious in the penultimate match against Frenchville last night.

Brothers won 22-18 securing its spot in the match against Gladstone next week.

Brothers coach Shaun Curtis said the semi-final was more difficult than he and the team had expected.

“We knew it’d be tough and we didn’t take it lightly, but we probably didn’t expect them to come out so hard,” he said.

“We were behind early on so they definitely stuck it to us for the whole match.”

Regardless, Curtis felt that his side maintained the necessary pressure against Frenchville.

“We stuck with it for the whole game,” he said.

“It didn’t get away from us, although we probably weren’t performing as well as we have for the past few weeks.

“I was really happy with the guys.”

The turning point in the match was a penalty that, rather than kick, Brothers “decided to go out on the field and back themselves”.

“We ended up scoring off the back of that,” Curtis said.

“It definitely worked for us.”

The standout players according to Curtis were halfback Lachlan Campbell and front rower Angus Campbell, who returned from an injury.

Fellow front rower Lee Anderson was injured early in the second half of the game, and Curtis said he was unlikely to recover for the final next weekend.

“We’re still confident,” Curtis said.

“We’ve gone through the year, had ups and downs.

“A tough match like that in the semi-final is probably better than a blowout and people getting overconfident, so I think the fact we did it the hard way and had to grind out a tough win is only going to help us going into what will be a very tough grand final.”