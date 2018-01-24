A-grade comedy act to lighten Yeppoon's Aus Day celebrations

TRIPOD are the feature act at the USQ Anniversary Celebration Dinner.

TRIPOD are the feature act at the USQ Anniversary Celebration Dinner. cONTRIBUTED

MUCH-loved Australian musical comedy group, Tripod are bringing the laughs to Central Queensland.

Steven Gates, Simon Hall and Scott Edgar will celebrate Australia Day with the crowds at Yeppoon Foreshore Friday evening.

The Capricorn Coast can expect the best of the best from their show which will commence from 7.10pm at the main stage.

Regional areas are exciting for the group to perform as "they are hungry for entertainment and people thank you from the bottom of their hearts for making the effort to come out and perform”.

Steven said when it comes to planning a show, "it all works different ways” but ideas came naturally like magic.

They grab a handful of songs and see what takes off and have also been known to perform narratives and musicals.

The group met in the early 1990s when they were in their 20s and it was a time when they felt they could do anything.

Steven said of their early years, "let's form a band and sing songs” and "you don't think much about it”, he said.

"We started when a lot of new, young comics were starting, Will Anderson and Peter Helliar so it was a quite fortunate time for us to start in comedy,” he said.

He feels proud of what the group has accomplished and their work ethic in the past two decades.

"All three of us have gone 'what the hell are we doing, is this the career we've chosen?',” he said.

Steven said he was grateful for the opportunities which had come their way.

"If people keep coming,we will do our best to bring the laughs,” he said.

However, there is a lot of work for the trio behind the scenes.

"Any comedian would tell you coming up with the humour is the hardest part of what we do,” Steven said.

After achieving success and accepting an ARIA Award in 2005 for Best Comedy Release, Steven said he had his own definition for success.

It was having made a living doing something you were born to do or enjoy doing.

Steven attributes their longevity in the industry to never having to repeat themselves.

As for Tripod's next chapter, Steven said they always ask themselves "what else do we have to say and want to do?”.

You can catch Tripod for their concert at Yeppoon Foreshore tomorrow evening from 7.10pm.