'A guy from Gladstone who lived a dream all over the world'

Dale Pengelly is returning home for the next Morning Melodies, a tribute show to classic tunes from artists such as Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr and much more.

DALE Pengelly first tread the boards in Gladstone during the 1970s.

As a young kid, the renowned performer set his sights on forming a career in the ballet and contemporary dance fields.

As he watched Hollywood musical films from a young age, Pengelly's passion for performing grew.

And afterwards, he focussed more on his ballet technique while he was influenced by other works associated with this particular dance style, carving a career for himself.

The talented performer has since earned great success, but it wasn't an overnight success - he needed to look further a field from his hometown of Gladstone to hone in on his craft.

Pengelly has created a legacy for himself, having worked for the Queensland Ballet, Sydney Dance Company, the Royal New Zealand Ballet before he crossed over to musical theatre.

After his debut in Hot Shoe Shuffle, he went on to star in 15 professional musicals.

READ: A closer look at The Lounge Suit

Now Pengelly has reinvented himself again to become a freelance artist which involves directing, choreographing, singing, dancing, acting, teaching and mentoring.

Pengelly will bring his cabaret show, The Lounge Suite show to Rockhampton, and is looking forward to showcasing his production to home audiences.

His performance will pay homage to various timeless tracks and musical theatre favourites and includes works from Nat King Cole to The Rat Pack and much more.

Bringing this production to life has been a personal project for Pengelly, who intertwines works from those who he'd worked with over the years and his own influences into the show.

A 90 minute show, Pengelly wanted audiences to leave The Lounge Suite feeling elated.

"It's for the older generation to reflect on and go - we're not a cultural desert up here, we do have many talented people and strong community arts groups putting out show after show,” Pengelly said.

"And for the younger generation, to look at a guy from Gladstone who has lived a dream all over the world, and if he can do it, why can't I?”

After working very hard on his career, Pengelly enjoys reflecting on his experiences and said he had not worked a day.

Once the final curtain closes on The Lounge Suite show, Pengelly will venture up to CQUniversity in Mackay where he'll direct and choreograph a musical, Bells are Ringing.

The Lounge Suite is next month's Morning Melodies show on the Pilbeam Theatre stage.

The Lounge Suite

When:

Monday, February 18 2019

Where:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Tickets