A hard life trying to juggle work and farm

Ben MacNamara’s having a bit of strife settling the cranky old cow into the back of his truck off Port Curtis Road.

“She’s got her calf with her so she’s up all the other weaners,” he said.

The mixed bag of Brangus cross cattle are making their way from Port Curtis, 60 kms out to Westwood where Mr Macnamara’s in-laws have a property.

Ben MacNamara loads stock onto the truck bound for Westwood

“The lagoon’s running dry so we’re building fences where the water’s receding,” he said.

“We’d have to bring feed in here so we might as well feed them out there where we can keep an eye on them.”

Mr MacNamara grew up on the land near Dingo but, after he landed an apprenticeship with Hastings Deering 20 years ago, he’s stuck to his trade.

“They’re good to work with so I’ve stuck with them,” he said.

His three children, aged 8-10, attend primary school in Westwood while he works out at the Blackwater camp.

“It’s a good life for the kids; the girls love their horses more than anything,” he said.

The historic Woolwash at Pt Curtis is running dry

But it’s hard to juggle work and farming with no end to the drought in sight, and the price of feed soaring.

“We can’t get anything local. We’ve been getting what we can; we’ve bought stuff in from Toowoomba and Townsville even,” he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts 90 per cent chance of showers and patchy rain Saturday morning, dropping back to dry conditions next week.