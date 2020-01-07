A heartbreaking year sparks idea to host rare reunion
ENVELOPES licked, invites posted, and RSVPs are ready to be filled for an anticipated event like nothing Mount Morgan’s ever seen before.
After enduring a heartbreaking 2019, the Leigh family have devised a reunion for the close-knit neighbourhood they’ve called home for many decades later this month.
Originally planned to be a 95th birthday celebration for their grandmother Norma Leigh in April, sisters Kyleigh Clanfield and Lizette Dobson have pulled together to organise a gathering for past and present D’Arcy St residents which will be held on Sunday, January 26.
Hailed as “a celebration of a wonderful area with a great sense of community”, their idea was sparked after the loss of two loved ones in the span of a few months.
It seemed the best way to kick off the new year.
Norma Leigh, who’s lived in the street for more than 70 years, has been an important figure in the neighbourhood.
“It became evident that others have fond memories of Norma, the family and 64 D’Arcy St,” Ms Clanfield said.
Due to Norma’s large yard and generosity, her home has always been filled with children and often a venue for morning teas and catch-ups.
The Leigh family has brainstormed names of families who’ve lived in the street, but you can help.
If you or your family have been a resident of D’Arcy St, contact Lizette Dobson or Kyleigh Clanfield on lizette.dobson@hotmail .com.au or kyleigh clanfield @bigpond.com respectively.