A home's more than bricks and mortar for this property agent

Ray White principles L-R David Bell and Mark Shore outside their new offices on Yaamba Road. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK150811cestate1 Chris Ison

IN HIS 32-year career, real estate agent Mark Shore has helped people from all walks of life, from World War II spitfire pilots to a woman who lost everything.

He's already set a record for the most sales at Ray White Rockhampton, now the 62-year-old agent is celebrating 32 years in the field.

With no plans for retirement on his radar, Mr Shore has predicted he will reach a career milestone of 1700 homes sold within the next six to 12 months, but it was not the bricks and mortar that mattered most to him, it was the people he helped along the way.

Mark has served them all, from spitfire pilots who flew in United Kingdom skies during the Battle of Britain in World War II to a woman who lost her children and home in a Yeppoon house fire.

He also sold properties for a World War II ship captain who was involved in an Atlantic convoy of cruisers.

"I loved to help people sell their home, putting out deals for people wanting to buy, seeing the smiles on the faces - that's gratifying,” he said.

"You must never forget you're dealing with people's biggest asset they're ever going to have, it's a great responsibility.”

Looking back to when it all began, Mark's real estate career took off when he was 30-years-old.

A good friend happened to be a co-owner of Ray White Rockhampton, who helped him get his foot in the door.

Mark was working a Commonwealth Government job in the Rockhampton Airport fire service during the 1980s but yearned for a more demanding role, one which he felt was rewarding.

Before too long, Mark's wish was granted and his first day in real estate came on June 16, 1987.

"You can work long hours for little result, depending on how the market's trending at the time but I've met some of the most wonderful people...they've become lifelong friends,” he said.

And when asked about his memorable sales, Mark told The Morning Bulletin his career was all about the people.

"Homes are just bricks and mortar...the experiences they've been through...what I've done in 32 years is a walk in the park compared to what they've been through,” he said.

Visit Mark and the team at Ray White Rockhampton on the corner of Yaamba Rd and McCartney St.