'A horrible, cowardly act': Woman's clothes torn in attack

A WARWICK woman was left unconscious by the side of the road after a man brutally slammed her head into the side of her car, in what police are calling a 'horrible, cowardly' attack.

Police are investigating whether sexual assault was involved, after the woman woke to find her clothes torn.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was on her way home from work last night when her car broke down on Rose St between Horsman and Hawker Rds about 6.15pm.

A man stopped to offer help and after working under the bonnet for a few minutes, the woman decided to drive home.

But as she walked to the back of her car, the man followed her and slammed her head so hard against the car she was knocked unconscious.

Warwick Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said the next thing the woman remembered was waking up a few minutes later and the man had gone.

"It's fairly brazen, obviously there was still a bit of light around and it's on a road that is regularly travelled up to the Warwick Golf Club," Sgt Tamblyn said.

"This person seems to have taken advantage of the situation, she's obviously got the bonnet up of the car, he's seen that and stopped to offer assistance."

Warwick Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn (right) gives a press conference after a Warwick woman was assaulted on Rose St about 6.15pm last night. Elyse Wurm

The woman drove home and called a friend who took her to Warwick Hospital.

She received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Sgt Tamblyn said police were investigating whether the woman was sexually assaulted as her clothes were torn.

"It's a horrible, cowardly act, any assault on any female is a cowardly act," he said.

Police are investigating CCTV footage and conducting door knocks of the area to gather information about the attack.

Lenaire Duncan, who lives a couple of doors down from Rose St on Horsman Rd, said she had no idea an incident had occurred until she noticed police tape at the end of her street this morning.

She was shocked to hear a woman had been assaulted so close to her home.

"I've got seven kids and they play around, my son walks that way from school," she said.

"I'm going to lock up a bit from now on."

Police are appealing for information about the man, who is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 and 40, with a chubby build, short dark hair and full dark beard and was about 175cm tall.

He was wearing a dark blue tradie shirt with sleeves rolled up, matching shorts and tradie style boots and was driving a white single-cab ute with silver tray back and sides.

The woman was driving a white 1996 Nissan patrol station wagon white with a bull bar and scrub bars.

"Someone has probably seen something yesterday, the road is regularly travelled and I have no doubt someone would have had some dash cam or seen the vehicle," SgtTamblyn said.

Anyone with any information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.