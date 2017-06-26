A horse walks into swanky new Rocky bar, what the hoof?

IT TAKES a special breed of horse to be able to walk calmly through a bar.

Only the Rockhampton Rocket could get away with it too.

Our Boy Malachi returned to Rockhampton - perhaps in a slightly different role than he is known for - but was equally impressive as he trotted through the Red Lion Hotel.

In Rockhampton for the Winter Racing Carnival, the region's most decorated race horse has had a busy week.

He saluted the Callaghan Park, the venue where he won 12 races, and led the field out for the Rocky Newmarket.

It was fair to say he felt like a drink - and stroll through the Red Lion Hotel's new Ubet bar.

Owner Rob Carr has many a venture under his belt but has never experienced a local champion horse walk through a bar.

And what a sight it was.

"I think he decided he wanted a drink and a bet, so we got him to walk through the bar," Mr Carr, also the Rockhampton Jockey Club chairman, said.

"At Callaghan Park we have just wound up our 2017 Winter Racing Carnival and we thought it would be nice to farewell from him here.

"It has been a nice day and he took it all in his stride.

"I have had a lot of venture but never a horse in a bar. Red Lion is a racing hotel so it was nice.

"Our new Ubet zone is great for racing, the zone solely for the punter has been really well received."

For Rocky trainer John O'Sing, being reunited with the gelding that brought him so much, it was like a child coming home.

He led his old mate through the hotel, with Our Boy Malachi oozing every bit of the class that won him just shy of a million dollars.

"I love looking after him... he is your best mate and just a great horse for everyone," John said with pride.

"I classify him as bomb proof. Nothing upsets him. Just the other day, another horse bolted but he just watched on. Nothing phases him.

"And that helps with his racing too, he is so settled and never skittish."

Emotions were riding high at Rockhampton's home of racing as Malachi was paraded for the final time. It would have been fitting if jockey Adrian Coome, the man in the saddle for all those famous wins, had been available, but it wasn't to be.

"For the original reception when we farewelled him they flocked for photos, and they did the same," John said.

"When we walked him out he thought he was going to race, and you knew he wanted to. It would have been nice.

"He did the job again, the greatest ambassador Rocky has had. It was wonderful."

